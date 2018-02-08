WARC Prize for MENA Strategy logo



LONDON, Feb 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global marketing intelligence service, is today launching the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018, a search for the best strategic marketing thinking that has driven results in the region.Now in its second year, the Prize is free to enter and is open to agencies and brand owners in any marketing discipline.As well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, the Grand Prix for the best overall paper will receive USD$7,000 and three Special Awards will be presented with USD$1,000 each in recognition of specific areas of excellence:- The Research Excellence Award for the best use of research in the development of strategic ideas.- The Brand Rebel Award for the best example of a campaign departing from category norms.- The Local Hero Award for the best example of a challenger brand from the MENA region using smart marketing strategy to take on bigger competitors.Lucy Aitken, WARC's Case Study Editor, says: "Across MENA, new markets and new consumers are demanding new insights, so the onus of these awards is on strategy. Following a successful first year, we want this free-to-enter Prize to again act as a spur for strategic thinking that helps clients solve problems and provide a base for future growth."The 2018 awards will be chaired by Wasim Basir, Director - Integrated Marketing Communications, Coca-Cola MENA. As part of his 13-year career at the company, he has worked on some of Coca-Cola's most exciting and successful endeavours, including the Beijing Olympic Games, Shanghai World Expo and Coke Studio India.Commenting on his up-coming role, Basir says: "A great strategy is a cogent and smart distillation of the problem. Once the problem is identified as such, solutions flow. In MENA, when there is so much pressure on business results, it is the right strategy that will separate the winners from the also-rans."An eminent judging panel of strategy experts and senior marketers from some of the world's biggest brands will join Wasim Basir to judge the entries. In addition to Basir, nine jury members have already been appointed:- Wasim Basir - Director, Integrated Marketing Communications, Coca-Cola MENA - Chair of the Judges- Ahmad Abu Zannad - Regional Strategy Director, Leo Burnett MENA- Ahmed Al Sahhaf - General Manager of Marketing Communication, STC- Luca Allam - Managing Director, PHD UAE- Matthew Butterworth - Managing Director, MullenLowe MENA- Laura Chaibi - Head of Digital Research, MBC- Habib Daher - Business Unit Director, OMD Egypt- Mona Elsayed - Regional Planning Director, JWT Gulf- Naila Fattouh - Head of Strategic Planning, FP7 Cairo- Maysoun Hanna - Marketing Communications, AppleFull biographies are available at www.warc.com/menaprize/2018judges.info.Further judges will be announced shortly. The deadline for entries is 5 April 2018. More information on the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018 can be found at www.warc.com/menaprize.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.