

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased more-than-expected in January to the weakest level in six months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 49.9 in January from 53.9 in December. Economists had expected the index to fall slightly to 53.7.



Moreover, the latest reading was the lowest since July last year, when it marked the same 49.9.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also declined from 52.7 in December to 52.4 in January.



