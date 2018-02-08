

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated in January after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.3 percent increase in December. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Utility costs grew 0.61 percent annually in January and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.26 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 1.5 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December. Meanwhile, it was expected to moderate to 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX