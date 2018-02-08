BOURBON: Annual and 4th Quarter 2017 Revenues

Paris, February 8, 2018

BOURBON Annual & 4th Quarter 2017 Revenues

2017 adjusted revenue totaled €860.6 million (consolidated revenue €793.6 million), down 21.9% from 2016 (-21.3% at constant rates), reflecting a market that remained challenging.

Activity stabilized in the 4th quarter with adjusted revenue of €196.9 million, compared with €204.3 million in the previous quarter.

Activity remained low in 2017 further to the contraction of the offshore oil and gas services market.

Overcapacity in the supply vessel market continued to drive down average daily rates, although they have leveled off in the Crew boats segment since the 1 st quarter.

In the 4th quarter, adjusted revenue stabilized (-3.6% compared with the 3rd quarter and -2.6% at constant rates). This reflected Marine Services revenue, which was up slightly this quarter for the first time in nearly three years.

(*) Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method.

"With the oil price averaging $54 a barrel for the year, oil and gas majors are regaining some room for maneuver. The outlook is brighter, although the Offshore services market has yet to benefit from this recovery, slowed by vessel overcapacity which is keeping rates down", said Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.

"Building on the confidence of its clients and partners, BOURBON is responding by rolling out its transformation plan and developing innovative technological solutions capable of offering tangible client benefits."

(a) Adjusted data:

The adjusted financial information is presented by activity and by segment based on the internal reporting system and internal segment information used by the principal operating decision maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). The internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures over which the group has joint control under the full integration method. Furthermore, the internal reporting (and again the adjusted financial information) does not take into account IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time in 2017 (retroactively from January,1) to an operational joint venture in Angola.

MARINE SERVICES

Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Var

Q4 / Q3 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Var

2017/2016 Adjusted Revenues (in € millions) 151.2 149.1 +1.4% 182.9 627.4 864.1 -27.4% Number of vessels (end of period)* 486 489 -3 vessels 491 486 491 -5 vessels Average utilization rate 53.6% 52.9% +0.7 pt 57.1% 53.4% 62.9% -9.5 pts

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

With adjusted revenue down 27.4% and average utilization rates down 9.5 points compared with 2016, the Marine Services segment continued to be impacted by the weakened market conditions. However, the first signs of recovery have emerged with average utilization rates stabilizing in the Shallow water offshore business since the 2nd quarter, as well in the Deepwater offshore segment since the 1st quarter of 2017. Fourth-quarter revenue leveled off (+1.4%), reversing the downward trend for the first time in three years.

Marine Services: Deepwater offshore vessels

Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Var

Q4 / Q3 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Var

2017/2016 Adjusted Revenues (in € millions) 60.0 59.9 +0.0% 72.8 256.9 337.0 -23.8% Number of vessels (end of period)* 86 89 -3 vessels 89 86 89 -3 vessels Average utilization rate 61.3% 62.2% -0.9 pt 60.5% 61.2% 68.4% -7.2 pts Average daily rate (US$/day) 13,660 13,781 -0.8% 15,526 14,389 16,524 -12.9%

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

Despite a 23.8% drop compared with 2016, adjusted revenue stabilized in the 4th quarter of 2017. Quarter after quarter, utilization rates also hovered around 61%. Vessel overcapacity continued to weigh on daily rates, though limiting the decrease to -0.8% between the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2017.

Marine Services: Shallow water offshore vessels

Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Var

Q4 /Q3 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Var

2017/2016 Adjusted Revenues (in € millions) 40.2 37.8 +6.3% 50.1 154.2 279.2 -44.8% Number of vessels (end of period)* 131 131 - 133 131 133 -2 vessels Average utilization rate 45.6% 42.1% +3.5 pts 44.6% 40.8% 57.9% -17.1 pts Average daily rate (in US$/day) 8,220 8,371 -1.8% 9,958 8,669 10,848 -20.1%

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

Adjusted revenue in the 4th quarter of 2017 was up slightly from the 3rd quarter due to contracts being extended in West Africa. Full-year revenue was impacted by vessel overcapacity and strong pressure on daily rates (-20.1%).

Utilization rates increased, showing a slight rise of 3.5 points between the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Marine Services: Crew boat vessels





Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Var

Q4 /Q3 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Var

2017/2016 Adjusted Revenues (in € millions) 51.0 51.4 -0.7% 60.0 216.3 247.8 -12.7% Number of vessels (end of period) 269 269 - 269 269 269 - Average utilization rate 55.0% 55.1% - 62.2% 56.9% 63.6% -6.7 pts Average daily rate (in US$/day) 4,422 4,453 -0.7% 4,359 4,418 4,394 +0.5%

Fourth-quarter adjusted revenue remained stable overall compared with the previous quarter, reflecting average utilization and daily rates that were relatively unchanged from one quarter to the next. BOURBON signed new contracts in the 4th quarter with its core clients, mainly in Congo and Angola.

At €216.3 million, full-year adjusted revenue was down 12.7%, mainly due to the 6.7 point fall in average utilization rates compared with the previous year. The average daily rate was relatively unchanged from 2016 (+$24/day). Despite the reduction in the average utilization rate, BOURBON maintained its positions by renewing major contracts in West Africa in the second half in a market that continued to shrink in 2017.

Subsea Services

Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Var

Q4 / Q3 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Var

2017/2016 Adjusted Revenues (in € millions) 43.6 52.1 -16.4% 56.4 220.1 217.2 +1.3% Number of vessels (end of period)* 22 22 - 22 22 22 - Average utilization rate 56.7% 63.4% -6.7 pts 63.3% 60.7% 57.1% +3.6 pts Average daily rate (in US$/day) 31,425 34,304 -8.4% 35,195 35,328 38,624 -8.5%

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

The fourth quarter of 2017 saw a drop in activity for vessels serving contractors' construction work, as well as the non-renewal of several long-term contracts.

Despite increasing pressure on prices in 2017, average utilization rates rose by 3.6 point compared with 2016 and adjusted revenue stabilized (+1.3% compared with 2016). Full-year revenue in 2017 reflects a mix of chartering and turnkey contracts, mainly in the 1st half, in line with the Subsea Services diversification strategy.

Other

Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Var

Q4 / Q3 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Var

2017/2016 Adjusted Revenues (in € millions) 2.1 3.0 -29.6% 5.1 13.1 21.3 -38.6%

Activities included are those that do not fit into either Marine Services or Subsea Services. The majority correspond to earnings from various ship management and logistics activities and the cement carrier Endeavor, which was sold in July 2017.

OUTLOOK

There were very few discoveries of new sources of production for the oil majors in 2017. These face the rapid depletion of existing fields and are expected to swiftly resume exploration investment to support future growth in demand. With the oil price returning to a level above $50 a barrel, clients have to decide between Onshore production in the short term and Offshore projects in the medium term.

The Offshore services activity is stabilizing and should gradually recover in the course of 2018. This recovery - even slow - is expected to lead to a very gradual increase in utilization rates, hampered by strong pressure on daily rates due to vessel overcapacity in the market. The speed of this recovery will depend on the number of stacked vessels able to return to service.

In this context, BOURBON is responding to the transformation of the industry, where safety performance remains paramount, by continuing to adapt its business model and pursuing its efforts to streamline operations, reduce costs and preserve cash.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

BOURBON's results will continue to be influenced by the €/US$ exchange rate.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2017 Annual Results press release and presentation March 15, 2018 2018 1st Quarter financial information press release May 3, 2018 Annual Shareholder's Meeting May 30, 2018





APPENDIX

Quarterly adjusted revenue breakdown

In millions of euros 2017 2016 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Marine Services 151.2 149.1 162.3 164.8 182.9 203.2 218.5 259.5 Deepwater offshore vessels 60.0 59.9 68.3 68.8 72.8 81.4 84.2 98.6 Shallow water offshore vessels 40.2 37.8 39.1 37.1 50.1 60.9 73.6 94.6 Crew boats 51.0 51.4 55.0 58.9 60.0 60.8 60.7 66.3 Subsea Services 43.6 52.1 67.8 56.6 56.4 50.0 60.9 50.0 Other 2.1 3.0 3.8 4.1 5.1 5.9 5.3 5.0 Total adjusted revenues 196.9 204.3 234.0 225.5 244.4 259.1 284.7 314.5 IFRS 11 impact* (15.3) (11.9) (19.2) (20.6) (20.0) (19.4) (20.1) (22.5) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 181.6 192.4 214.7 204.9 224.4 239.7 264.6 292.0

* Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method.

Quarterly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet

In % 2016 2016 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Marine Services 53.6 52.9 52.7 54.3 57.1 59.9 64.5 70.3 Deepwater offshore vessels 61.3 62.2 60.3 61.0 60.5 66.4 69.7 77.2 Shallow water offshore vessels 45.6 42.1 40.0 35.6 44.6 53.1 62.5 71.3 Crew boats 55.0 55.1 56.4 61.4 62.2 61.1 63.8 67.5 Subsea Services 56.7 63.4 65.7 57.5 63.3 57.0 56.0 52.3 "Total fleet excluding Crew boats" 52.3 51.4 49.8 46.8 52.1 58.3 64.5 71.7 "Total fleet" average utilization rate 53.7 53.4 53.3 54.5 57.4 59.7 64.2 69.5

Quarterly average daily rates for the offshore fleet

In US$/day 2017 2016 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Deepwater offshore vessels 13,660 13,781 14,863 15,084 15,526 16,492 16,537 17,630 Shallow water offshore vessels 8,220 8,371 8,749 9,534 9,958 10,365 10,712 11,967 Crew boats 4,422 4,453 4,393 4,270 4,359 4,473 4,405 4,538 Subsea Services 31,425 34,304 37,976 37,488 35,195 37,182 39,583 44,119 "Total fleet excluding Crew boats" average daily

rate 12,844 13,685 14,955 15,267 15,081 15,260 15,265 16,299

Quarterly number of vessels (end of period)

In number of vessels* 2017 2016 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Marine Services 486 489 490 491 491 491 490 492 Deepwater offshore vessels 86 89 89 89 89 89 89 89 Shallow water offshore vessels 131 131 132 133 133 133 133 133 Crew boats 269 269 269 269 269 269 268 270 Subsea Services 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 FLEET TOTAL 508 511 512 513 513 513 512 514

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

Yearly adjusted revenue breakdown

In millions of euros Full Year 2017 2016 Marine Services 627.4 864.1 Deepwater offshore vessels 256.9 337.0 Shallow water offshore vessels 154.2 279.2 Crew boats 216.3 247.8 Subsea Services 220.1 217.2 Other 13.1 21.3 Total adjusted revenues 860.6 1,102.6 IFRS 11 impact* (67.0) (82.0) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 793.6 1,020.6

* Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method.

Yearly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet

In % Full Year 2017 2016 Marine Services 53.4 62.9 Deepwater offshore vessels 61.2 68.4 Shallow water offshore vessels 40.8 57.9 Crew boats 56.9 63.6 Subsea Services 60.7 57.1 "Total fleet excluding Crew boats" 50.1 61.6 "Total fleet" average utilization rate 53.7 62.7

Yearly average daily rates for the offshore fleet

In US$/day Full Year 2017 2016 Deepwater offshore vessels 14,389 16,524 Shallow water offshore vessels 8,669 10,848 Crew boats 4,418 4,394 Subsea Services 35,328 38,624 "Total fleet excluding Crew boats" average daily rate 14,157 15,466

Yearly deliveries of vessels

In number of vessels Full Year 2017 2016 Marine Services 0 5 Deepwater Offshore vessels 1 Shallow water Offshore 0 Crew boats 4 Subsea Services 0 0 FLEET TOTAL 0 5

Breakdown of adjusted revenues by geographical region

In millions of euros 4th Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Change Q4 2016 2017 2016 Change Africa 113.4 118.9 -4.6% 135.9 497.7 616.4 -19.2% Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East 31.6 31.1 +1.6% 42.0 123.0 158.3 -22.3% Americas 32.3 36.0 -10.3% 45.4 147.6 216.6 -31.9% Asia 19.7 18.3 +7.5% 21.0 92.3 111.3 -17.1%

Other key indicators

Quarterly breakdown

2017 2016 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter (in €) 1.18 1.17 1.10 1.06 1.08 1.12 1.13 1.10 €/US$ exchange rate at closing

(in €) 1.20 1.18 1.14 1.07 1.05 1.12 1.11 1.14 Average price of Brent for the quarter

(in US$/bbl) 61 55 51 54 49 46 46 34

Annual breakdown

Full Year 2017 2016 Average 12-month €/US$ exchange rate (in €) 1.13 1.11 €/US$ exchange rate at closing (in €) 1.20 1.05 Average 12-month price of Brent (in US$/bbl) 54 44





About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of almost 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

