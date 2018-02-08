Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q4 2017

Today, Schibsted Media Group released its Q4 2017 report. Revenues grew 10 percent to NOK 4,455 million, whereas the EBITDA was NOK 695 million (501 million).

"Q4 concluded a strong 2017 for Schibsted, with profit improvement throughout the whole year. In Q4 alone, the EBITDA growth was 39 percent. The positive development is a result of great efforts in both Online classifieds, Publishing and Schibsted Growth," CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"In the fourth quarter Schibsted's online classifieds operations continue to develop according to our ambitious plan, delivering 20 percent currency adjusted revenue growth and improved EBITDA margin. Our established operations were progressing well, and our investment phase companies have reduced their losses according to plan. Going forward, we aim to continue to grow revenue and profit by leveraging our leading local market positions to improve monetization in the verticals as well as reducing losses in investment phase operations. At the same time, we will benefit from our joint scalable products and technology," Ryssdal says.

"Our publishing operations delivered good results once again. The growth in digital subscribers continued, and our product focus within digital advertising is bearing fruit, leading to a solid digital revenue growth within publishing. We are developing our publishing operations towards long term viable digital businesses, and we need to further strengthen the two revenue sources and at the same time adapt the cost base. The very foundation of this is our high quality independent journalism", Ryssdal says.

"In both divisions, we are working to roll new digital products out in the market. For example, in Q4, improved tools for professionals were rolled out in the classifieds verticals, and within Media, the feedback to our new news apps has been good," Ryssdal says.

"Schibsted Growth has continued its positive development, particularly driven by the personal finance segment. Lendo experienced a strong end of the year, with revenue growth of 41 percent in Sweden, and the EBITDA margin exceeded 50 percent," Ryssdal says.

Highlights of Q4 2017

(Online classifieds pro forma numbers include proportional consolidation of joint ventures and associates)

EBITDA ex. Investment phase of NOK 845 million, a growth of 24 percent

Online classifieds pro forma revenue growth of 20 percent, adjusted for currency fluctuations. Total Online classifieds EBITDA ex. Investment phase grew 27 percent to NOK 786 million

Vertical driven growth in Developed phase, Online Classifieds 20 percent revenue growth in France, driven by good growth in car and real estate verticals 18 percent revenue growth in Norway driven by verticals and personal finance 27 percent revenue growth in Spain. Strong trend in jobs and cars verticals Unchanged revenues in Sweden affected positively by cars and jobs, whereas display advertising and Services contributed negatively

66 percent revenue growth and significantly reduced losses in Investment phase operations Continued high revenue growth in OLX Brazil in Q4 Strong growth in operational metrics for Shpock. Continued trend of reduced investments

Tight cost control and digital product innovation leads to stable EBITDA margins in publishing activities

Continued high growth rate in the Schibsted Growth portfolio in Sweden. Personal finance portal Lendo.se grew revenues 41 percent with stable, high margins

New organizational model implemented in December. Aim to strengthen local execution and global scale. Operations organized in two divisions; Marketplaces and Media

Successful placement of B-shares, raising equity of NOK 2.5 billion

Dividend of NOK 1.75 per share proposed for 2017

Fourth quarter Schibsted Media Group Full year 2016 2017 (MNOK) 2017 2016 4,059 4,455 Operating revenues 16,943 15,854 501 695 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 2,606 2,131 12 % 16 % EBITDA margin 15 % 13 % 682 845 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) ex. Investment phase 3,297 2,904 17 % 20 % EBITDA margin ex. Investment phase 20 % 19 %

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

