TGS announces 2018 Guidance

ASKER, NORWAY (8 February 2018) - During 2017 TGS acquired a record-high amount of 3D data at historical low cost. At the same time the company achieved industry-leading financial returns and strong free cash flow development, paving the way for an increase of 33% of the quarterly dividend in Q1 2018. Market conditions support a strategy of counter-cyclical investment and in 2018 TGS expects to continue adding high volumes of data to its multi-client library at low unit costs, forming the basis for continued robust returns and cash flows going forward.

Based on the current plans TGS provides the following guidance for 2018:

New multi-client investments of approximately USD 260 million

Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing surveys with risk sharing arrangements

Pre-funding of new multi-client investments expected to be approximately 45-50%

Amortization expected to be approximately USD 310 million

"With its strong balance sheet, industry-leading cash flow and world class geoscience and project development expertise, TGS will continue to thrive in the current market conditions. Our library continues to grow and although the current base expectation is for relatively flat demand for seismic data in 2018, the risk is on the upside given the recent positive oil price trend," commented Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).





Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com (mailto:sven.larsen@tgs.com)

Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby@tgs.com (mailto:will.ashby@tgs.com)





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

