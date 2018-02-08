TGS announces Q4 2017 Results with Full Year revenues up 8%

ASKER, NORWAY (8 February 2018) - TGS reported net revenues of USD 157 million in Q4 2017 driven by strong late sales. Full year 2017 net revenues were USD 492 million. Operating profit for the quarter was USD 52 million, up 23% compared to Q4 2016. This resulted in full year operating profit of USD 97 million, representing 20% of net revenues.

Strong free cash flow of USD 56 million in Q4 2017, up from USD 33 million in Q4 2016, resulted in a cash balance of USD 250 million in addition to an undrawn credit facility of USD 75 million. This industry leading financial performance and strong cash position has enabled TGS to increase the dividend by 33% to USD 0.20 per share.

4th Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net revenues were USD 157 million, compared to USD 165 million in Q4 2016

Net late sales totaled USD 143 million, compared to USD 145 million in Q4 2016

Net pre-funding revenues were USD 11 million, down from USD 17 million in Q4 2016 due to lower investments, funding 41% TGS' operational multi-client investments for the quarter

Operational multi-client investments were USD 28 million, down from USD 46 million in Q4 2016. In addition, investments from risk-sharing arrangements were USD 10 million, down from USD 42 million in Q4 2016

Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 52 million (33% of net revenues), up 23% from USD 42 million (25% of net revenues), in Q4 2016

Cash flow from operations was USD 137 million, up 75% from USD 79 million in Q4 2016

Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD 56 million, up 68% from USD 33 million in Q4 2016.

Cash balance at 31 December 2018 was USD 250 million in addition to the undrawn USD 75 million Revolving Credit Facility

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.53, up from USD 0.29 in Q4 2016.

Quarterly dividend increased to USD 0.20 per share



2017 Full Year Financial Highlights

Consolidated net revenues were USD 492 million, up 8% from USD 456 million in 2016

Net late sales totaled USD 369 million, up 11% from USD 333 million in 2016

Net pre-funding revenues were USD 116 million, up 10% from USD 105 million in Q4 2016, funding 44% TGS' operational multi-client investments for the year

Operational multi-client investments were USD 260 million, up from USD 220 million in 2016. In addition, investments from risk-sharing arrangements were USD 18 million, down from USD 51 million in 2016

Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 97 million (20% of net revenues), compared to USD 53 million (12% of net revenues), in 2016

Cash flow from operations was USD 461 million, up 42% from USD 324 million in 2016

Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD 123 million, up 35% from USD 91 million in 2016

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.73, up from USD 0.28 in 2016

"TGS delivered industry-leading financial returns in both Q4 and the full year 2017. Our strong free cash flow performance has resulted in our cash balance growing to USD 250 million and enables TGS to increase its quarterly dividend by 33% to USD 0.20 per share," TGS' CEO Kristian Johansen stated.



Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).



Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

