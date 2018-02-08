Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. reports Q4 & FY 2017 results

FY 2017 Highlights

Revenue increased 25.8% (underlying +4.4%) to EUR 485.2 million (FY 2016: EUR 385.8 million).

Adjusted EBITA increased 20.4% (underlying +3.0%) to EUR 185.1 million (FY 2016: 153.8 million).

Adjusted EBITA margin at 38.2% (FY 2016: 39.9%).

Adjusted EPS up 20.4% to EUR 1.53 (FY 2016: EUR 1.27).

Proposed final cash dividend of EUR 0.33 per share, subject to shareholder approval, resulting in total dividend of EUR 0.61.

Total number of shares repurchased under the current share repurchase programme up to 31 December 2017 was 936,232 shares for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 14.0 million, which equates to around 28% of the total programme.

Stephanie Miller appointed as new CEO and member of Management Board, started on 22 January 2018.

FY 2018 guidance re-iterated.

Publication of the Annual Report 2017 has been advanced and will now be published on 23 February 2018 (previously scheduled for 16 March 2018).

To read the full Q4 & FY 2017 results press release, please open the attached file or download here (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).

The supporting Q4 & FY 2017 results presentation is also attached and available on our website (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).

Analyst conference call:

Intertrust's outgoing CEO David de Buck and interim CFO Hans Turkesteen will hold an analyst / investor call at 13:00 CET. Newly appointed CEO Stephanie Miller will also join the call.

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here. (https://ssl.webinar.nl/intertrustgroupinvestors/#!/intertrustgroupinvestors/20180208_1)

If you would like to be able to ask questions during the webcast, please also register (https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/1178dcf7-31e2-422c-9f45-5cdaef57abab) to dial in. We recommend dialling in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time.