Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. reports Q4 & FY 2017 results

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 8 February 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, publishes results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2017.
- Revenue increased 5.5% year-on-year (underlying +7.2%) to EUR 127.4 million (Q4 2016: EUR 120.7 million).
- Adjusted EBITA increased 5.9% (underlying 7.4%) to EUR 51.0 million (Q4 2016: EUR 48.1 million).
- Adjusted EBITA margin at 40.0% (Q4 2016: 39.9%).
- Adjusted EPS increased 9.0% to EUR 0.42 (Q4 2016: EUR 0.39).
- Revenue increased 25.8% (underlying +4.4%) to EUR 485.2 million (FY 2016: EUR 385.8 million).
- Adjusted EBITA increased 20.4% (underlying +3.0%) to EUR 185.1 million (FY 2016: 153.8 million).
- Adjusted EBITA margin at 38.2% (FY 2016: 39.9%).
- Adjusted EPS up 20.4% to EUR 1.53 (FY 2016: EUR 1.27).
- Proposed final cash dividend of EUR 0.33 per share, subject to shareholder approval, resulting in total dividend of EUR 0.61.
- Total number of shares repurchased under the current share repurchase programme up to 31 December 2017 was 936,232 shares for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 14.0 million, which equates to around 28% of the total programme.
- Stephanie Miller appointed as new CEO and member of Management Board, started on 22 January 2018.
- FY 2018 guidance re-iterated.
- Publication of the Annual Report 2017 has been advanced and will now be published on 23 February 2018 (previously scheduled for 16 March 2018).
To read the full Q4 & FY 2017 results press release, please open the attached file or download here (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).
The supporting Q4 & FY 2017 results presentation is also attached and available on our website (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).
Analyst conference call:
Intertrust's outgoing CEO David de Buck and interim CFO Hans Turkesteen will hold an analyst / investor call at 13:00 CET. Newly appointed CEO Stephanie Miller will also join the call.
A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here. (https://ssl.webinar.nl/intertrustgroupinvestors/#!/intertrustgroupinvestors/20180208_1)
If you would like to be able to ask questions during the webcast, please also register (https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/1178dcf7-31e2-422c-9f45-5cdaef57abab) to dial in. We recommend dialling in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time.
