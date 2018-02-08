

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to company slid 8 percent to $393 million, and basic earnings per share declined 7 percent to 18 cents from last year's 20 cents. Operational earnings per share stood at 33 cents.



Operational EBITA for the period was down 3 percent to $1.021 billion, while it was 7 percent lower in constant currency.



Revenues for the fourth quarter slid 3 percent to $9.28 billion, but were 1 percent lower in constant currency, as solid growth in Robotics and Motion was offset by the revenue decline in Power Grids.



Total orders were 2 percent higher in US dollars, as strong base order development could not offset the impact of lower large orders in Power Grids and Industrial Automation.



