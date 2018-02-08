sprite-preloader
Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend for 2017

Dividend amount: 1.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 3 May 2018
Ex-date: 4 May 2018
Record date: 7 May 2018
Payment date: 15 May 2018
Date of approval: 3 May 2018

Oslo, 8 February 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


