Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend for 2017

Dividend amount: 1.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 3 May 2018

Ex-date: 4 May 2018

Record date: 7 May 2018

Payment date: 15 May 2018

Date of approval: 3 May 2018

Oslo, 8 February 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

