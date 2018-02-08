Regulatory News:

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers, announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel.

As of 7 February 2018, Euronext N.V. requested the implementation of a one year and automatically renewable liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel which adheres to the legal framework in force, and in particular the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 especially with regards to its articles 5 and 13 and the provisions of articles L. 225-209. The contract will also abide by the Commercial Code, and the decision taken by the AMF on March 21st, 2011.

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

6,200,000 euros

22,357 shares Euronext N.V.

As of 7 February 2018, the liquidity contract was terminated by the Company Euronext N.V. with Exane.

It is recalled that, at the last biannual report (December 31, 2017), the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

22,306 shares Euronext N.V.

2,495,126 euros

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext Growth (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext Access (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

