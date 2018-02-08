Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press release Paris, 8 February 2018

VERY GOOD H1 FY18

+5.1% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (+0.4% REPORTED)

+5.7% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO1 (-0.3% REPORTED)

+25% NET PROFIT2

VERY STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH: +21%

UPGRADE OF FY18 GUIDANCE3

ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO BETWEEN +4% AND +6%

SALES

Sales for H1 FY18 totalled €5,082m, with organic growth of +5.1% and reported growth of +0.4%, due to negative FX.

Performance accelerated, thanks to the consistent implementation of the medium-term growth roadmap:

Sustained and diversified growth, with all regions and categories performing well

improving price mix

negative impact of later Chinese New Year 4 offset by strong Martell demand (high-single digit volume target for full FY18)

offset by strong Martell demand (high-single digit volume target for full FY18) favourable basis of comparison in some geographies (as in Q1.)

All categories were dynamic, each growing +5%:

Strategic International Brands continued their strong growth , driven in particular by Martell and Jameson

, driven in particular by Martell and Jameson Strategic Local Brands accelerated thanks to Seagram's Indian whiskies, Olmeca/Altos and improving trend on Imperial (Korea)

thanks to Seagram's Indian whiskies, Olmeca/Altos and improving trend on Imperial (Korea) Strategic Wines accelerated due to Campo Viejo's momentum

due to Campo Viejo's momentum "Other" improved significantly driven by fast-growing premium brands, in particular Monkey 47, Lillet and Avion.

In terms of geography, the acceleration was driven by Asia, in particular China (despite adverse Chinese New Year phasing), India and Travel Retail Asia

Americas: continued dynamism +6%

continued dynamism Asia-Rest of World: acceleration +7% vs. +3% in H1 FY17

vs. +3% in H1 FY17 Europe: continued good performance +3%

Q2 Sales were €2,790m, with +4.6% organic growth (-0.8% reported), broadly consistent with underlying trends in Q1.

_______________

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Reported Group share

3 Guidance given to market on 31 August 2017 of organic PRO growth between +3% and +5%

4 Chinese New Year on 16 February 2018 vs. 28 January 2017

RESULTS

H1 FY18 PRO1 was €1,496m, with organic growth of +5.7% and -0.3% reported, due to USD weakness2. For full-year FY18, the FX impact on PRO1 is estimated at c. -€180m3

The organic PRO margin was up +21bps, driven by:

Gross margin ratio : +65bps (partly enhanced by phasing) price impact improving positive mix thanks in particular to Martell, Jameson and Chivas tight management of Cost Of Goods Sold thanks to operational efficiency initiatives, but negative impact of agave cost and Goods Services Tax in India

: (partly enhanced by phasing) A&P 1 : +7% growth ahead of topline in H1 due to phasing and accelerated spend to internationalise Martell

Structure costs ratio stable.

The H1 FY18 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.25% and this rate should carry through for full-year FY18. The USA tax reform is not expected to have a material impact on the corporate income tax rate in future.

Group share of Net PRO1 was €994m, +4% reported vs. H1 FY17, despite adverse FX, thanks to a reduction in financial expenses. At constant FX, growth was +10%.

Group share of Net profit was €1,147m, +25% reported vs. H1 FY17, due to a reduction in financial expenses and positive non-recurring items (including a one-off sale of bulk Scotch inventory, the reimbursement of the French 3% tax on FY13-17 dividends and a €55m one-off P&L positive net impact further to the reevaluation of deferred tax assets pursuant to the USA tax reform.)

IFRS 15 will be implemented from FY19, leading to the reclassification of certain A&P expenses in deduction of Sales and the integration of the activity of certain third-party bottlers in India into Sales and Cost of Goods Sold. The main proforma estimated impacts are:

neutral on PRO but PRO margin up c. 70bps

Sales reduced by c.3%

Gross Margin down c. 170bps

A&P Sales ratio down c. 300bps to c.16%.

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Free Cash Flow increased very strongly to €799m, +21% vs. H1 FY17, resulting in a Net debt decrease of €476m to €7,375m. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates2 was down significantly to 2.9x at 31 December 2017.

The average cost of debt reduced to 3.4% vs. 4.0% in H1 FY17. The expected cost for full-year FY18 is c. 3.6%.

_______________

1PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations; GM: Gross Margin; A&P: Advertising Promotional expenditure

2EUR/USD average rate of 1.18 in H1 FY18 vs. 1.10 in H1 FY17

3Based on average FX rates projected on 25 January 2018, particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.25

As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared,

"H1 FY18 was a very good semester, with an acceleration vs. FY 17, in particular in China, India and Global Travel Retail.

For full-year FY18, we will maintain our focus on digital, innovation and operational excellence (including pricing.) We expect sustained and diversified growth to continue across our regions and brands. We are therefore increasing our guidance for full-year FY18 organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations to between +4% and +6%1

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

_______________

1 Guidance given to market on 31 August 2017 of organic PRO growth between +3% and +5%

All growth data specified in this presentation refers to organic growth, unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of H1 FY18 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Audit procedures have been carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued following their review of the management report.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow comprises the net cash flow from operating activities excluding the contributions to Allied Domecq pension plans, aggregated with the proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and after deduction of the capital expenditures.

"Recurring" indicators

The following 3 measures represent key indicators for the measurement of the recurring performance of the business, excluding significant items that, because of their nature and their unusual occurrence, cannot be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group:

Recurring free cash flow

Recurring free cash flow is calculated by restating free cash flow from non-recurring items.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

Group share of net profit from recurring operations

Group share of net profit from recurring operations corresponds to the Group share of net profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses, non-recurring financial items and corporate income tax on non-recurring items.

Net debt

Net debt, as defined and used by the Group, corresponds to total gross debt (translated at the closing rate), including fair value and net foreign currency assets hedging derivatives (hedging of net investments and similar), less cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA

EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization". EBITDA is an accounting measure calculated using the Group's profit from recurring operations excluding depreciation and amortization on operating fixed assets.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes H1 FY18

(in 9Lcs millions) Organic Sales growth H1 FY18 Volumes Price/mix Absolut 6.4 2% 3% 0% Chivas Regal 2.6 2% 2% 1% Ballantine's 4.0 2% 3% -1% Ricard 2.3 -8% -8% 0% Jameson 4.0 12% 11% 1% Havana Club 2.4 7% 5% 2% Malibu 1.9 7% 5% 1% Beefeater 1.6 3% 1% 1% Martell 1.4 10% 8% 3% The Glenlivet 0.6 1% 3% -2% Royal Salute 0.1 -5% -5% 0% Mumm 0.5 0% -2% 1% Perrier-Jouët 0.2 4% 1% 3% Strategic International Brands 28.1 5% 3% 2%

Sales Analysis by Region

Net Sales (€ millions) Q1 FY17 Q1 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 649 29% 652 28% 3 0% 40 6% (3) 0% (34) -5% Asia Rest of World 917 41% 940 41% 23 2% 64 7% (1) 0% (41) -4% Europe 682 30% 701 31% 19 3% 23 3% (1) 0% (3) 0% World 2,248 100% 2,292 100% 45 2% 128 6% (5) 0% (78) -3% Net Sales (€ millions) Q2 FY17 Q2 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 782 28% 747 27% (35) -5% 38 5% (10) -1% (64) -8% Asia Rest of World 1,123 40% 1,125 40% 2 0% 71 6% (1) 0% (69) -6% Europe 907 32% 918 33% 11 1% 19 2% (3) 0% (5) -1% World 2,813 100% 2,790 100% (23) -1% 128 5% (14) 0% (137) -5% Net Sales (€ millions) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,431 28% 1,399 28% (32) -2% 79 6% (13) -1% (98) -7% Asia Rest of World 2,040 40% 2,065 41% 25 1% 136 7% (1) 0% (110) -5% Europe 1,589 31% 1,619 32% 29 2% 42 3% (4) 0% (8) -1% World 5,061 100% 5,082 100% 22 0% 256 5% (19) 0% (216) -4%

Bulk spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Change Net sales 5,061 5,082 0% Gross Margin after logistics costs 3,158 3,200 1% Advertising and promotion expenses (901) (930) 3% Contribution after A&P expenditure 2,257 2,270 1% Structure costs (756) (774) 2% Profit from recurring operations 1,500 1,496 0% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (201) (153) -24% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (334) (333) 0% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests

and share of net income from associates (9) (16) 80% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 957 994 4% Other operating income expenses (0) 62 NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations (4) 4 NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations (38) 87 NA Group share of net profit 914 1,147 25% Non-controlling interests 10 16 65% Net profit 924 1,163 26%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 5,061 100% 5,082 100% 22 0% 256 5% (19) 0% (216) -4% Gross margin after logistics costs 3,158 62% 3,200 63% 42 1% 195 6% (6) 0% (146) -5% Advertising promotion (901) 18% (930) 18% (28) 3% (67) 7% 0 0% 39 -4% Contribution after A&P 2,257 45% 2,270 45% 13 1% 127 6% (6) 0% (108) -5% Profit from recurring operations 1,500 30% 1,496 29% (5) -0.3% 87 5.7% (9) -1% (83) -6% Americas (€ millions) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,431 100% 1,399 100% (32) -2% 79 6% (13) -1% (98) -7% Gross margin after logistics costs 972 68% 937 67% (35) -4% 52 5% (6) -1% (82) -8% Advertising promotion (291) 20% (299) 21% (8) 3% (27) 9% 0 0% 19 -6% Contribution after A&P 681 48% 638 46% (43) -6% 25 4% (5) -1% (63) -9% Profit from recurring operations 463 32% 423 30% (40) -9% 17 4% (8) -2% (50) -11% Asia Rest of World (€ millions) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,040 100% 2,065 100% 25 1% 136 7% (1) 0% (110) -5% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,212 59% 1,243 60% 30 2% 103 8% (0) 0% (73) -6% Advertising promotion (330) 16% (355) 17% (26) 8% (44) 13% (0) 0% 18 -6% Contribution after A&P 883 43% 887 43% 5 1% 59 7% (0) 0% (55) -6% Profit from recurring operations 633 31% 628 30% (5) -1% 36 6% (0) 0% (41) -6% Europe (€ millions) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,589 100% 1,619 100% 29 2% 42 3% (4) 0% (8) -1% Gross margin after logistics costs 973 61% 1,020 63% 47 5% 39 4% (1) 0% 8 1% Advertising promotion (280) 18% (275) 17% 5 -2% 4 -1% 0 0% 1 -1% Contribution after A&P 693 44% 745 46% 52 7% 43 6% (1) 0% 10 1% Profit from recurring operations 405 25% 445 27% 40 10% 34 8% (1) 0% 7 2%

Bulk spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact H1 FY18 (€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from

Recurring

Operations1 H1 FY17 H1 FY18 US dollar USD 1.10 1.18 7.1% (87) (46) Chinese yuan CNY 7.41 7.81 5.5% (27) (18) Turkish lira TRL 3.43 4.30 25.6% (8) (8) Japanese yen JPY 116.12 131.67 13.4% (11) (7) Indian rupee INR 73.73 75.87 2.9% (14) (5) Pound sterling GBP 0.86 0.89 3.8% (9) 3 Other (61) (3) Total (216) (83)

For full-year FY18, a negative FX impact on PRO of c. -€180m is expected1

Notes

1. Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex

2. Based on average FX rates for full FY 18 projected on 25 January 2018, particularly EUR/USD 1.25

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked currencies(1) Impact on the income statement(2) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +18 Financial expenses (2) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +16 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +44 (1) CNY, HKD (2) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets

(€ millions) 30/06//2017 31/12//2017 (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 17,152 16,692 Tangible assets and other assets 3,028 3,107 Deferred tax assets 2,377 1,581 Total non-current assets 22,557 21,380 Current assets Inventories 5,305 5,251 of which aged work-in-progress 4,416 4,356 of which non-aged work-in-progress 72 59 Receivables (*) 1,134 1,841 Trade receivables 1,059 1,763 Other trade receivables 74 78 Other current assets 270 269 Other operating current assets 264 263 Tangible/intangible current assets 6 5 Tax receivable 111 144 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 700 907 Total current assets 7,521 8,412 Assets held for sale 10 5 Total assets 30,088 29,797 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 557 840 Liabilities and shareholders' equity

(€ millions) 30/06//2017 31/12//2017 Group Shareholders' equity 13,706 14,372 Non-controlling interests 180 184 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 28 16 Total Shareholders' equity 13,886 14,556 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 4,524 3,743 Bonds non-current 6,900 6,677 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 522 617 Total non-current liabilities 11,946 11,036 Current provisions 159 148 Operating payables 1,826 2,032 Other operating payables 935 729 of which other operating payables 619 693 of which tangible/intangible current payables 316 36 Tax payable 156 279 Bonds current 94 92 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 1,087 925 Total current liabilities 4,256 4,205 Liabilities held for sale Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 30,088 29,797

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2016 December

2016 June

2017 December

2017 H1 FY17 WC

change H1 FY18 WC

change Aged work in progress 4,364 4,331 4,416 4,356 8 (25) Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 5 16 5 24 11 20 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (109) (140) (107) (153) (31) (47) Net aged work in progress 4,260 4,207 4,314 4,228 (12) (52) Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,517 2,745 1,617 2,603 1,192 1,042 Advances from customers (2) (17) (16) (8) (15) 8 Other receivables 305 297 333 315 (3) 5 Other inventories 857 784 818 837 (76) 42 Non-aged work in progress 73 80 72 59 7 (12) Trade payables and other (2,168) (2,521) (2,323) (2,565) (322) (302) Gross operating working capital 582 1,367 502 1,241 783 782 Factoring/Securitization impact (520) (913) (557) (840) (386) (294) Net Operating Working Capital 62 454 (56) 402 397 489 Net Working Capital 4,322 4,661 4,258 4,630 385 436 Of which recurring variation 374 453 Of which non recurring variation 10 (17)

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06//2017 31/12//2017 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 94 6,900 6,993 92 6,677 6,769 Syndicated loan 319 319 209 209 Commercial paper 630 630 730 730 Other loans and long-term debts 441 161 601 177 380 558 Other financial liabilities 1,071 480 1,551 908 589 1,497 GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT 1,165 7,379 8,545 1,000 7,266 8,266 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (6) (17) (22) (3) (5) (8) Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 7 7 8 8 Fair value hedge derivatives (6) (9) (15) (3) 3 0 Net investment hedge derivatives assets Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets (2) (2) (6) (6) Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities Net asset hedging derivative instruments (2) (2) (6) (6) Financial debt after hedging 1,158 7,370 8,528 991 7,269 8,260 Cash and cash equivalents (677) (677) (886) (886) Net financial debt 481 7,370 7,851 106 7,269 7,375

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 Operating profit 1,500 1,558 Depreciation and amortisation 106 106 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 4 1 Net change in provisions (75) (17) Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq 4 3 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets 1 (2) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (10) (39) Share-based payments 20 18 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 1,551 1,628 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (385) (436) Net interest and tax payments (363) (263) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (145) (129) Free Cash Flow 658 799 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 741 690 Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq (0) 8 Dividends paid (501) (543) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (23) (32) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) 134 231 Foreign currency translation adjustment (371) 245 Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments) (237) 476 Initial net debt (8,716) (7,851) Final net debt (8,953) (7,375)

Debt Maturity at 31 December 2017

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Available cash at end December 2017: €0.9bn in cash and €2.3bn syndicated credit not used (syndicated credit coming to maturity in June 2022)

Gross Debt Hedging at 31 December 20171

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Natural debt hedging maintained: EUR/USD breakdown close to that of EBITDA

69% of Gross debt at fixed rates

1. includes fair value and net foreign currency asset hedge derivatives

Bond details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date € 850 m 2.000% 20/03//2014 22/06//2020 € 650 m 2.125% 29/09//2014 27/09//2024 EUR € 500 m 1.875% 28/09//2015 28/09//2023 € 600 m 1.500% 17/05//2016 18/05//2026 $ 1,000 m 5.750% 07/04/2011 07/04//2021 $ 1,500 m 4.450% 25/10/2011 15/01//2022 $ 1,650 m o/w: USD $ 800 m at 10.5 years 4.250% 12/01//2012 15/07//2022 $ 850 m at 30 years 5.500% 15/01//2042 $ 201 m Libor 6m spread 26/01//2016 26/01//2021 $ 600 m 3.250% 08/06//2016 08/06//2026

Diluted EPS

(x 1,000) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,148) (1,388) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1,166 1,437 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265,440 265,471 (€ millions and €/share) H1 FY17 H1 FY18 reported

Group share of net profit from recurring operations 957 994 +4% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 3.61 3.74 +4%

Upcoming Communications

DATE1 EVENT Thursday 22 March 2018 EMEA LATAM conference call Thursday 19 April 2018 Q3 FY18 Sales Wednesday 6 June 2018 Asia Conference call Wednesday 29 August 2018 FY18 Full-year Sales Results Thursday 18 October 2018 Q1 FY19 Sales Wednesday 21 November 2018 Annual General Meeting 1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006257/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Julia Massies, +33 (0)1 41 00 41 07

VP, Financial Communication Investor Relations

or

Adam Ramjean, +33 (0)1 41 00 41 59

Investor Relations Manager

or

Emmanuel Vouin, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 04

Press Relations Manager

or

Alison Donohoe, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 63

Press Relations Manager