Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial statements review 2017: Strong year for Hiab

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW 2017, 8 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 8:30 AM EET

Cargotec's financial statements review 2017: Strong year for Hiab

Kalmar's project business orders received low

A record year for Hiab

MacGregor's orders received increased in the second half of 2017



The figures in these financial statements review are based on Cargotec Corporation's audited 2017 financial statements.

October-December 2017 in brief: Net income increased

Orders received decreased by 5 percent and totalled EUR 784 (822) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 1,550 (31 Dec 2016: 1,783) million at the end of the period.

Sales decreased by 3 percent and totalled EUR 902 (933) million.

Service sales totalled EUR 229 (231) million.

Service and software sales represented 31 (30) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 57.3 (21.3) million, representing 6.4 (2.3) percent of sales.

Operating profit excluding restructuring costs increased by 22 percent and amounted to EUR 74.6 (61.0) million, representing 8.3 (6.5) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 112.4 (152.0) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 29.7 (12.2) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.45 (0.20).

January-December 2017 in brief: Profitability improved

Orders received decreased by 3 percent and totalled EUR 3,190 (3,283) million.

Sales decreased by 7 percent and totalled EUR 3,280 (3,514) million.

Service sales totalled EUR 874 (872) million.

Service and software sales represented 31 (29) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 226.7 (197.7) million, representing 6.9 (5.6) percent of sales.

Operating profit excluding restructuring costs totalled EUR 263.2 (250.2) million, representing 8.0 (7.1) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 253.5 (373.0) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 136.3 (125.3) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 2.11 (1.95).

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting convening on 20 March 2018 a dividend of EUR 1.04 per class A share and EUR 1.05 per outstanding class B share be paid. The Board also proposes that the dividend shall be paid in two instalments, in March and September 2018. The dividend for class A shares would be paid in two EUR 0.52 instalments. The dividend for outstanding class B shares would be paid in EUR 0.53 and EUR 0.52 instalments.

Outlook for 2018

Cargotec's operating profit excluding restructuring costs for 2018 is expected to improve from 2017 (EUR 263.2 million).

As a result of the adoption of the IFRS 15 standard effective from January 1, 2018, Cargotec's revenue recognition for certain products and customer contracts will change in 2018. The IFRS 15 restated figures for 2017 will be published in March 2018 the latest. The change in accounting principles is not expected to have a material impact on annual operating profit.

Cargotec's key figures

MEUR Q4/17 Q4/16 Change 2017 2016 Change Orders received 784 822 -5% 3,190 3,283 -3% Service orders received 212 222 -4% 864 889 -3% Order book, end of period 1,550 1,783 -13% 1,550 1,783 -13% Sales 902 933 -3% 3,280 3,514 -7% Service sales 229 231 -1% 874 872 0% Software sales* 48 51 -5% 159 148 7% Service and software sales,

% of Cargotec's sales 31% 30% 31% 29% Operating profit 57.3 21.3 169% 226.7 197.7 15% Operating profit, % 6.4% 2.3% 6.9% 5.6% Operating profit** 74.6 61.0 22% 263.2 250.2 5% Operating profit**, % 8.3% 6.5% 8.0% 7.1% Income before taxes 49.6 14.2 250% 193.8 169.1 15% Cash flow from operations 112.4 152.0 -26% 253.5 373.0 -32% Net income for the period 29.7 12.2 143% 136.3 125.3 9% Earnings per share, EUR 0.45 0.20 129% 2.11 1.95 8% Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 472 503 -6% 472 503 -6% Gearing, % 33.0% 36.0% 33.0% 36.0% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA*** 1.6 1.8 1.6 1.8 Return on capital employed

(ROCE, annualised), % 9.8% 8.8% 9.8% 8.8% Personnel, end of period 11,251 11,184 1% 11,251 11,184 1%

*Software sales include Navis business unit and automation software

**Excluding restructuring costs

***Last four quarters' EBITDA

Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: A year of change and development

2017 was as a year of changes in our industry. We saw large-scale consolidation, as shipping lines formed alliances and reorganised cargo handling routes. The shipping market was still recovering from severe overcapacity. The on-road load handling market was strong both in the US and in Europe.

In terms of orders received, the year was twofold for us: orders received declined in Kalmar and MacGregor, but the strong development in Hiab continued. In Kalmar, the development in the project business did not meet our expectations. MacGregor's orders grew during the second half of the year. The activity improved in the merchant ship markets, but remained well below historical averages. Hiab's orders received grew in all our main markets supported by the good level of construction activity, and the development was strong especially in Europe.

Also the sales declined in Kalmar and MacGregor but grew in Hiab. The delivery volumes were in line with our expectations in the fourth quarter. We are satisfied that we were able to grow our operating profit despite the sales being lower than in the previous year. We expect that our operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, will improve also in 2018.

Strategy implementation, driven by our three must-win battles - digitalisation, services and leadership - progressed well. A number of new digital products were introduced during the year. We have an ambitious approach to development and to delivering our promise to be the leader in intelligent cargo handling in 2020. In addition to our product and system level digitalisation initiatives, we have launched several projects that focus on utilising robotics and artificial intelligence both internally and in our commercial offering.

In services we took decisive steps to improve and expand our offering as a lifecycle partner to our customers. At Kalmar, the main service business developed well, although the project-based services faced some challenges. Hiab introduced new service concepts which increased its service sales by four percent. MacGregor services suffered from weak market conditions, especially in the offshore business.

Our leadership development serves as an enabler for our transformation as a company. We have now focused on this area for three years, and measure our leaders' behavior and effectiveness on a regular basis. This has clearly improved our working climate, employee satisfaction and performance.

During the year, we were also able to agree on three interesting acquisitions. Argos is one of Brazil's leading loader crane manufacturers. With the acquisition, Hiab will extend its operations to the Brazilian market. MacGregor agreed to acquire Rapp Marine Group in order to strengthen its offering for the fishery and research vessel segment. In addition, Kalmar acquired the port services business of Inver Engineering in Australia. Our balance sheet is strong, enabling further acquisitions.





Reporting segments' key figures





Orders received

MEUR Q4/17 Q4/16 Change 2017 2016 Change Kalmar 369 440 -16% 1,555 1,721 -10% Hiab 289 282 2% 1,116 1,016 10% MacGregor 126 100 25% 521 546 -5% Internal orders 0 0 -2 -1 Total 784 822 -5% 3,190 3,283 -3%

Order book

MEUR 31 Dec 2017 31 Dec 2016 Change Kalmar 765 900 -15% Hiab 299 286 5% MacGregor 487 598 -19% Internal orders -1 -1 Total 1,550 1,783 -13%





Sales

MEUR Q4/17 Q4/16 Change 2017 2016 Change Kalmar 479 477 0% 1,623 1,700 -5% Hiab 280 257 9% 1,084 1,036 5% MacGregor 144 199 -28% 576 778 -26% Internal sales -1 0 -2 -1 Total 902 933 -3% 3,280 3,514 -7%





Operating profit

MEUR Q4/17 Q4/16 Change 2017 2016 Change Kalmar 41.7 31.8 31% 130.2 115.6 13% Hiab 39.9 32.4 23% 157.1 138.8 13% MacGregor -4.2 -28.9 85% -4.3 -13.7 69% Corporate administration and support functions -20.1 -14.0 -44% -56.3 -42.9 -31% Total 57.3 21.3 169% 226.7 197.7 15%





Operating profit excluding restructuring costs

MEUR Q4/17 Q4/16 Change 2017 2016 Change Kalmar 44.6 41.5 7% 136.6 135.3 1% Hiab 39.9 32.9 21% 157.3 140.0 12% MacGregor 2.1 0.5 308% 11.5 17.9 -35% Corporate administration and support functions -12.0 -14.0 14% -42.2 -42.9 2% Total 74.6 61.0 22% 263.2 250.2 5%



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





