

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total sales for January 2018 of 123,538 units in the U.S., an increase of 10% over the previous year. INFINITI reported sales of 10,635 vehicles in the U.S. during January, down 8%. With its first full month of deliveries the updated 2018 QX80, INFINITI's premium full-size SUV, had its best January, with an increase of 5% to 1,830. The QX60 premium crossover also had its best month with deliveries of 3,029, up 38%.



In Canada, Nissan Group announced total sales of 8,836 units for January 2018, an increase of 6.3% and a best January ever. The Nissan and INFINITI Divisions both set January sales records with 8,017 and 819 units sold, respectively, representing increases of 5.3 and 16.8% year-over-year.



Nissan announced total Mexico sales for January 2018 of 26,406 units.



Nissan's China passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle businesses reported January sales of 135,037 units, a 13.1% increase from a year earlier. Dongfeng Nissan and Dongfeng Venucia boosted sales 7.5% to 115,313 vehicles.



The light commercial vehicle business of Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd. (DFAC) and Zhengzhou Nissan (ZNA) increased sales 94.1% from January 2017, selling 16,514 vehicles. Individually, DFAC recorded its best-ever January, with sales rising 108.6%, while ZNA sales increased 64.6%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX