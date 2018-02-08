Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 February 2018 at 8:50 CET+1



Sanoma continues with long-term incentive programme



The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has approved the continuation of the share-based long-term incentive programme for approximately 240 employees.



Under the annual share-based long-term incentive programme originally announced on 7 February 2013, a new Performance Share Plan for 2018-2020 is introduced.



Performance Share Plan 2018-2020



The performance measures for the Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 are based on adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share targets in 2018.



The share rewards payable, subject to the achievement of the performance measures, will be delivered to the participants in the spring 2021, subject to meeting the continuous employment or good leaver ground conditions at the time of the payment.



The estimated cost for the Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 for the company at target level is around EUR 4.4 million.



Additional information Investor Relations, Kaisa Uurasmaa, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma



Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.



With operations in Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.4 billion and we employed more than 4,400 professionals in 2017. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.