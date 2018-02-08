Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S Skjern 8 February 2018



• Profit before tax increased by 38 % to DKK 145 million.



• Return on primo equity before tax of 21.7 %



• Core earnings increased by 7.8 % to DKK 137 million.



• Net interest increased by 5 %, while net fee income increased by 17 %. Total increase of 9 % from DKK 262 million to DKK 287 million.



• Impairment decreased by 45 % or DKK 16.3 million. Primarily due to fewer write-downs in the agricultural segment



• Lending growth increased by 6.4 % to DKK 3.9 billion



• Satisfactory capital ratio of 17.8 % and individual solvency requirements reduced to 9.4 %



• In 2018, the bank expects core earnings in the range of DKK 135 - 145 million.





