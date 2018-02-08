Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme's performance criteria for 2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 8:40 AM EET

Cargotec's Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme's performance criteria for 2018

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has resolved on the performance criteria for the share-based incentive programme for the year 2018. The performance share programme, approved by the Board of Directors in 2017, includes three performance periods, calendar years 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Each performance period includes two measuring periods, both lasting for one calendar year. For the measuring periods, the Board of Directors will annually resolve on the performance criteria for each measuring period.

For the performance period of 2017-2018 started in 2017, the potential reward of the measuring period 2018 will be based on the business areas' Return on Capital Employed (ROCE, excluding restructuring costs) for the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, and for Navis software divisions' key employees, on Navis' sales and on sales of Xvela business. For Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criterion is Cargotec's Return on Capital Employed (ROCE, excluding restructuring costs).

For the new performance period of 2018-2019, the programme is directed to approximately 150 key employees, including the members of the Executive Board. The incentive programme supports increasing growth of the service and software business according to Cargotec's strategy. For the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, the potential reward of the measuring period 2018 will be based on the business areas' service gross profit, and for Navis software divisions' key employees, on Navis' sales and on sales excluding TOS-business. For the Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criterion is Cargotec's service gross profit. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2018-2019 will amount up to an approximate maximum total of 180,000 Cargotec's class B shares. In addition, the rewards include cash proportions that are intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employees.

Cargotec Corporation

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Vesa-Pekka Lankinen, Vice President, Performance and Rewards, tel. +358 20 777 4113

