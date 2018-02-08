Honor and Gameloft Launch "Modern Combat Versus Honor International Series"

LONDON, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The AI Powered Honor View10 Becomes the Official Smartphone of the Competition

Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand, today announced that it is collaborating with Gameloft to organize a major esports competition: "Modern Combat Versus Honor International Series", with its newly launched Honor View10 as the official smartphone of the tournament. The AI powered Honor View10 offers superb gaming capabilities, making it the best gaming phone while receiving wide recognition from professional reviewers and gamers.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/639766/Modern_Combat_Versus_Honor_International_Series.jpg )



Starting on February 11th, this exclusive event will offer teams from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, and Malaysia, the chance to face off in the popular mobile game, Modern Combat Versus. The winning team of the grand finale in April will take home €10,000 and the Honor View10. Please visit the ESL site to register for the "Modern Combat Versus Honor International Series" here.

"We are excited to partner with Gameloft once again to take mobile gaming to the next level," said Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor. "Honor has dug deep into what gamers care about. In order to provide players with an extraordinary gaming experience, we have optimized artificial intelligence, viewing experience, processing power and even the long battery life of Honor View10."

As the official smartphone of the "Modern Combat Versus Honor International Series," Honor View10 is equipped with the Kirin 970 chipset, which includes a Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU) that enables gamers to enjoy AI-powered performance. With 6GB + 128GB memory and EMUI 8.0, the new flagship unleashes amazing processing power and reduces disruptions in gaming. The 18:9 Honor FullView Display provides players with great viewing experience while the long lasting battery life and temperature control allow gamers to keep playing for hours. Moreover, the specially designed Gaming Suite can significantly increase the smartphone's gaming performance. Gamers are able to play without disruption by disabling some virtual buttons from functioning and blocking notifications. This new flagship had also won a series of "Best of CES" awards from Android Authority, Android Central, Android Police, Gadgetmatch, Gear Diary and Pocket-lint, all praising its amazing performance and value. Even the leading French technology media Les Numériques gave a 5-star rating on Honor View10's outstanding performance. Read more about Honor View10 at: hihonor.com

Honor hopes to co-invent a young lifestyle in the area of gaming in partnership with Gameloft. The two companies' initial collaboration began in 2016, when they teamed up to offer an all-new experience in the popular game Asphalt 8: Airborne. In China, Honor established the Honor Gaming Arena, where the company gathers gaming enthusiasts to join offline mobile gaming contests. Honor's other partners in the industry include key players such as Tencent, Google Play and Mobile Legends. These efforts aim to make Honor the most loved smartphone brand for young people and the young at heart.

"Honor has always been a young lifestyle co-creator," added Zhao, "Not only does Honor understand the millennials we seek to serve, but we also work with them, to create the uncharted lifestyle that young people crave."

