

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar firmed against its most major rivals in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The aussie climbed to 0.7833 against the greenback and 85.87 against the yen, off its early more than a 5-week low of 0.7804 and a 2-day low of 85.30, respectively.



The aussie rose to a weekly high of 1.0883 against the kiwi, from a low of 1.0800 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



If the aussie rises further, it may find resistance around 0.80 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the kiwi.



