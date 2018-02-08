Isku Presents Unique Solutions for Working, Learning and Healthcare Environments at the Stockholm Furniture Fair

HELSINKI, Feb. 08, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Isku celebrates its 90th anniversary by participating in the Stockholm Furniture Fair on February 6th to 10th, presenting innovative solutions for different working, learning and healthcare environments at the stand A25:25.

"A modern working environment gives people the freedom to choose where and how to work. At the fair, we present Isku's solutions to do just that. We introduce our latest furniture solutions as well as a new virtual environment that provides an easy way of covering the features of different working zones.Hangaroundis a completely new and playful meeting concept for all kinds of environments whileTuttois an elegant chair family with a special focus on multifunctionality and versatility. Isku Working 360 virtual environment helps our customers to easily visualize and compare various solutions for their needs using the wide range of Isku's collection. Quite uniquely, Isku's entire collection is also available with an antimicrobial technology that prevents the growth of microbes on touch surfaces. It is an effective way to, for example, reduce sick leaves and improve health in public spaces", says Antti Olin, Isku's Director of Working segment.

Introducing Hangaround

"Hangaround is not only a fun way to sit, but also an ergonomic alternative for the traditional, static sitting position. The inspiration for the design arises from increased awareness of how harmful sitting can be. At school and at work, people are often sedentary for hours on end. All major muscle groups become passive, the load on the lower back increases, metabolism slows down and thoughts become muddled. Luckily, it takes just a tiny movement or a change in body position to activate the body and the mind. So, what if you had your next meeting or brainstorming session in the Hangaround swing?"

Designer Kaisa Jäntti

Introducing Tutto

Tutto is a chair family that can be adapted to a multitude of applications. The chair features a single seat section that is available in pressed wood or upholstered.

"I wanted to design a chair that would provide interior architects and architects with a versatile tool for furnishing spaces. The product family consists of a single pressed seat with which various backrests and legs can be combined."

Designer Mikko Laakkonen

Isku Working 360

Isku Working 360 is a panorama of Isku's solutions for working environments. It is a visual and fun way of covering the features of different working zones.

A multifunctional office gives employees the freedom to choose the environment that is best suited for each task. Isku Working 360 is a virtual tool to help the customer to find the right solution. Is it a task that requires focus and concentration or perhaps a thought to be shared with fellow workers? It could be a peaceful environment that you need for important decisions or a space to throw around new ideas and have helpful conversations. Whatever the need, Isku Working 360 virtual office will help you find the solution.

Isku+

World's first and only furniture solution that contributes to a cleaner working environment.

Isku+ furniture cuts down the spread of bacteria with its natural antimicrobial feature. The proven and permanent antimicrobial feature helps prevent the growth of bacteria and viruses on touch surfaces. Isku+ solution increases wellbeing and company image by creating a safer working environment.

See more atwww.isku.com/stockholm

For more information:

Antti Olin,

Director, Working, Isku Interior Oy,

tel. +358-44-792-3361

antti.olin@isku.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: