Citycon Board's Asset Distribution Proposal to the Annual General Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 8 February 2018 at 09:00 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 March 2018 of the asset distribution as follows.



The Board of Directors proposes that based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial period ended on 31 December 2017, no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting.



Nonetheless, the Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividend and assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund in the manner set forth below.



Based on this authorization, the maximum amount of dividend to be distributed shall not exceed EUR0.01 per share and the maximum amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed EUR 0.12 per share.



The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting.



Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise for a justified reason, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend and/or equity repayment four times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board of Directors will make separate resolutions on each distribution of the dividend and/or equity repayment so that the preliminary record and payment dates will be as stated below. Citycon shall make separate announcements of such Board resolutions.



Preliminary payment date Preliminary record date

29 March 201822 March 2018

29 June 201821 June 2018

28 September 201820 September 2018

28 December 2018 14 December 2018



The dividend and/or equity repayment based on the resolution of the Board of Directors will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend and/or equity repayment.



Citycon publishes the notice to the Annual General Meeting as a stock exchange release and on the company's website separately.



CITYCON OYJ

Board of Directors

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:

Anu Tuomola

General Counsel and Head of Legal Affairs

Tel. +358-50-414-3280

anu.tuomola@citycon.com



Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

