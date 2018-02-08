

BIELEFELD (dpa-AFX) - DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT reported 2017 earnings after tax of 118.4 million euros, an increase of 149% from 47.5 million euros, prior year. EBITDA improved by 49% to 252.9 million euros from 169.7 million euros.



For 2017, sales revenues rose by 4% to 2.35 billion euros from 2.27 billion euros. Adjusted for the effects of the realignment, sales revenues increased by 9%. Order intake rose 16% to 2.75 billion euros from 2.37 billion euros. Adjusted for realignment effects, order intake increased 23%.



