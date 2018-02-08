sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,062 Euro		-0,036
-1,72 %
WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 Ticker-Symbol: TY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,984
2,002
09:59
08.02.2018 | 08:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon's Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for 2017 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2017 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2017.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2017. The statement is prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:
Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Anu Tuomola
General Counsel and Head of Legal Affairs
Tel. +358-50-414-3280
anu.tuomola@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-statements-and-corporate-governance-statement-for-2017-published,c2447716

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2447716/98ec4d133116dcd9.pdf

Citycon CG Statement 2017

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2447716/9a5994c9e56c283f.pdf

Citycon Financial Review 2017


© 2018 PR Newswire