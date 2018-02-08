Troels Bülow-Olsen, Managing Director of Totalkredit, turns 60 in April and wishes to retire from his position as Managing Director having served the Company for 28 years. Troels Bülow-Olsen will retire at end-April 2018.



Camilla Holm will stay on Totalkredit's Executive Board, and a recruitment process has been initiated to find a potential candidate to join Camilla Holm on Totalkredit's Executive Board.



Troels Bülow-Olsen has been with Totalkredit since the Company was founded in 1990, serving as Managing Director since 2007.



David Hellemann, Group Managing Director of Nykredit:



-- Troels Bülow-Olsen wishes to retire after 28 years with Totalkredit. It is much to his credit that Totalkredit, which began as a start-up project 28 years ago, has become Denmark's largest mortgage bank with lending of more than DKK 600bn to more than 700,000 homeowners. This is an impressive achievement for which we offer our deepest thanks. -- Troels Bülow-Olsen is handing over a Totalkredit in a great shape. Totalkredit is signified by the strong collaboration with our business partners, and Troels Bülow-Olsen has been a driving force in ingraining this collaboration into Totalkredit's DNA. We want to ensure that this DNA will continue to permeate Totalkredit in future years.



About Totalkredit With lending of more than DKK 600bn, Totalkredit is Denmark's largest provider of mortgage loans to personal customers. Totalkredit is an alliance between a large number of banks represented all across Denmark. The banks distribute Totalkredit loans and serve customers.



Questions may directed to Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50



