Tobii AB Year-End Report 2017

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"2017 was another eventful year for Tobii. Tobii Pro showed excellent performance, increasing sales on all fronts. Tobii Dynavox launched a large number of new products and recovered in the fourth quarter from the negative trend in the touch screen segment earlier in the year. In order to meet the rapid growth in demand for eye tracking in VR, Tobii Tech has established considerable operations in a short period of time and at year-end had collaborations with an increasing number of potential customers and technology partners. The Group's sales for the fourth quarter increased by 8% adjusted for currency effects, and by 3% for the full year."

October - December

The Group's sales totaled SEK 307 million (306) compared with the same period 2016. Adjusted for currency effects, sales grew by 8 %.

The gross margin was 69% (71%).

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -11 million (-10). Tobii Dynavox made a contribution of SEK 31 million (41) and Tobii Pro of SEK 18 million (12), while investments in Tobii Tech had an impact of SEK -61 million (-64) on the Group's earnings.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.02).

January - December

The Group's sales totaled SEK 1,084 million (1,053), an increase of 3%. Also adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 3%.

The gross margin was 71% (72%).

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -186 million (-67). Tobii Dynavox made a contribution of SEK 79 million (125) and Tobii Pro of SEK 26 million (15), while investments in Tobii Tech had an impact of SEK -291 million (-207) on the Group's earnings.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.92 (-0.57).

Significant events

Microsoft launched Microsoft Eye Control in Windows 10.

Tobii Pro launched a new model of its Tobii Pro Spectrum eye tracker with a 1200 Hz frame rate, which further strengthens Tobii Pro's position within academic research.

Tobii Tech's collaboration with game studios resulted in the number of games with support for eye tracking exceeding 100.

Tobii Tech signed a supply agreement with four new customers in specialized markets for integration in solutions psychology/rehabilitation, health testing, assistive technology for communication and lie detection.

The strong interest in Tobii's VR offering at CES at the beginning of 2018 confirms the industry's perception of eyetracking as a necessity in future VR headsets.

Tobii was ranked #7 in Universum's 2017 list of Sweden's best employers.

Conference call

Today at 2:00 p.m. CET, Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for media, analyst and investors. Please find dial-in details on Tobii's website under Year-End Report 2017.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 8, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Sara Hyléen

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tobii AB

phone: +46-709-16-16-41

email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

