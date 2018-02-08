

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline PLC(GSK.L, GSK), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, announced that it has filed patent infringement litigation against Gilead Sciences Inc. over bictegravir in the United States and Canada. The United States case is filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and the patent is U.S patent No. 8,129,385. The Canadian case is filed in the Canadian Federal Court in Toronto.



ViiV Healthcare will seek to prove that Gilead Sciences Inc's triple combination HIV drug containing the HIV integrase inhibitor bictegravir infringes ViiV Healthcare's patent covering ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and many other compounds that include dolutegravir's unique chemical scaffold.



ViiV Healthcare will therefore seek financial redress for patent infringement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX