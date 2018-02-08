Waystream Continues to Grow in the Danish Market - Energi Fyn Acquires Access Equipment Worth SEK 6 million

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The new order includes access equipment in the form of Waystream ASR6000 and associated SFP (media converter). The order will be delivered immediately and will be used for new construction and upgrading of existing networks at Energi Fyn Bredbånd.



"We are proud to be part of Energi Fyn Bredbånd's ambitious fiber initiative. It is always especially fun with repeat customers because it confirms that our products and services create great value, "says Mats Öberg, CEO of Waystream.



Fibernet is the fastest growing broadband technology in Denmark. According to the Danish Energy Agency's report "Telecom Statistics - second half of 2016", the total number of broadband subscribers via fiber in Denmark increased by 12.2 percent from year-end 2015/2016 to year-end 2016/2017, which corresponds to approximately 55,000 new fiber subscribers. The total number of fiber subscribers at year-end 2016/2017 was approximately 506,000.

About Waystream

Waystream sells and designs advanced digital infrastructure including switches and routers. With our products and expertise, we help telecom operators and service providers to offer reliable and user-centric network services with a high level of functionality. Our products are smart, easy to use and manage, and designed to create the best possible experience for the end user.

The company is traded on the NASDAQ First North. Waystream's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

