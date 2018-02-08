LineView Solutions Works on New CamView and Reporting System at Microsoft in IoT and AI Insider Lab Development, Reaches Gold Application Developer Designation.

BARNT GREEN, England, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LineView Solutions have been working on the design and architecture of a new CamView and reporting system at Microsoft's IoT and AI Insider Labs in Munich.

Over the past several years, Microsoft has invested in Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to transform how people, devices and data interact and how this digital transformation of industries was reshaping business. This investment included set up of the company's Insider Labs which allow industry leaders such as LineView Solutions to develop, prototype and test IoT and AI solutions for market commercialization.

LineView's General Manager, Simon Coleman, stated, "The size, scope, skill-set and reputation of Microsoft really says it all. To have our people be able to leverage their state-of-the-art facilities is a rare opportunity that speaks to the calibre of work we are contributing to our clients and the Industrial IoT/Smart Manufacturing industry at large."

Microsoft has three Insider Labs located in the USA, Germany and China. The LineView team worked in the lab in Munich for three months to further the development of their new CamView and reporting system.

Benjamin Carrier, Software Product Manager and Architect at LineView explains, "Sharing Best Practice with Microsoft's development team throughout the process and spending a full week with three of their software engineers, gave our team access to much more insight. It allowed us to innovate faster and to give more features to our customers than our previous methods would have. Also, since the Microsoft Insider Lab program offers exclusivity by industry, we feel strongly that our company has taken a nice leap ahead."

LineView's software solutions deliver clarity to the bottling and packaging industry, providing multi-national bottling companies with the insight to focus on the areas of their operation with the largest opportunity for productivity improvements. CamView, the company's latest innovation developed, is an IoT tool for capturing slow-motion video of faults.

"Our goals for this project were ambitious from the onset. We set our sights on connectivity to the cloud with Microsoft Azure and creating a scalable cloud-based reporting solution, as well as creating actionable insights leveraging Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Bottom line, of course, is to take our CamView and reporting to market and increase the value of our customer solutions."

"Most importantly, the results of this process will be in the hands of our customers sooner and will be better suited to aid their improvements. We are proud that our team applied for this project and then followed through with the Gold Application DevelopmentPartner designation. We have a very clear vision for the evolution of our company and solutions and this was a very major step in that vision," concludes Coleman.

LineView's latest upgrades are currently being integrated into the company's product line-up which includes MachineView, LineView, and RapidView. LineView's solutions have been installed around the globe, pinpointing the genuine reason for productivity loss across companies such as Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Accolade Wines, Danone, Diageo, PepsiCo and others.

