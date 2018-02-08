Laird To Present Innovative Massive MIMO 5G Antenna Technology At Mobile World Congress 2018

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global connectivity leader Laird (LRD: London) will be showcasing several first-of-their-kind wireless connectivity solutions at this month's Mobile World Congress 2018, February 26- March 1, 2018 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona Spain, it was announced today.

Mobile World Congress 2018, a global premier mobile industry event will feature in-depth seminars and keynote presentations from industry experts, and exhibits that showcase cutting-edge mobile technologies, products and services. One highlight of Laird's presence at the conference will be their Massive MIMO 5G antenna technology that represents a major advancement in connectivity that will reshape expectations for what antennas can achieve in a 5G world.

"Laird is at the forefront of making our world a more connected place with wireless connectivity solutions that allow billions of consumer and commercial mobile devices to connect anywhere and anytime," said Jonathan Kaye, Product Director, Laird Connectivity Solutions. "I am particularly excited about what we are bringing to Mobile World Congress this year because the advancements represent a major step forward in the actual implementation of 5G networks."

In addition, Laird will be displaying the new indoor CFD Ultra Low Profile Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) Low Passive Intermodulation (PIM) antenna, low-profile Phantom multiband antennas for vehicular and IoT applications and ultra-thin RFID antennas for rapid and accurate product tracking.

Laird experts also will be displaying a series of new connectivity products - from its RG1xx series LoRaWAN/Wi-Fi/BT Gateway with Ethernet to Laird's 60 Series 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, 2x2 MU-MIMO + Bluetooth Series. They will also be introducing the new BL654 series of Bluetooth v5 + 802.15.4 + NFC modules and adapters that provide for BLE Long Range and BLE mesh capabilities.

Join Laird at Mobile World Congress 2018 to see and learn how Laird Connectivity Solutions can support your mission critical cellular, IoT and embedded wireless connectivity applications. Schedule a meeting with Laird in Hall 7 Stand 7C71 to discuss your wireless connectivity needs and applications now.

About Laird: Laird is focused on providing systems, components and solutions that protect electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and that enable mission critical connectivity through wireless applications and advanced antenna systems. Laird's products are critical to all sectors of the electronics industry, including transportation, industrial, medical, telecommunications, computing, and the mobile device sectors. A unit of Laird PLC, Laird employs nearly 9,700 employees at 48 locations, including 20 engineering and manufacturing facilities, 18 research and design centers, and 10 sales and administrative offices, in 19 countries worldwide.

