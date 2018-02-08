India's First Global News Network WION Spreads its Wings

NEW DELHI, India, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Now available in the Middle East andAfrica

From small steps within South Asia, World Is One News (WION), the first global English news network from India, is now taking giant strides across the world. It has been 1 year since its first telecast and already, Indian viewers are rivetted by the country's first international news channel. Particularly appealing is the fact that for the first time, Indian viewers can enjoy in-depth coverage of stories from far-flung corners of the world through a perspective and prism of their choice.

WION has now entered the Middle East. It has been launched on Etisalat - one of the biggest networks in the Middle East - in UAE and Qatar. Viewers in those countries can also watch WION on Du & Ooredoo. WION's Middle East debut comes on the heels of its launch in seven African countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana & Rwanda. WION is now one of India's fastest-growing news networks. Come the months February to April, WION will be spreading its outreach to other South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Celebrating 25 years of ZEE in Dubai,RajyaSabha MP Subhash Chandra said, "After a successful start in India, WION is gearing up to bring world-class journalism to the people of UAE & Qatar who have long been waiting for a global network from India."

Australians too are enjoying shows by WION. The channel has been launched on Yupp TV there while talks are underway to launch it on other platforms in Australia & New Zealand too. WION is keeping its promise of providing in-depth and non-biased coverage of global stories, a space so far dominated by the western media.

About WION:

WION is India's first global television network with footprints in more than 10 countries and correspondents around the world. It is headquartered in New Delhi. WION's parent company, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.(ZMCL), is a household name in India. Apart from delivering news and views, ZMCL'S latest offering, WION, also seeks to actively engage with viewers through exclusive interactions it brings to them with global thought leaders and stateswomen and men. Some of the highlights of WION's Global Leadership Series include world-exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names. WION already enjoys global stature and presents content that is appealing to both younger and more mature audiences.