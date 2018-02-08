Idag den 8 februari 2018 offentliggjorde NDX Intressenter AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett kontant budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Nordax Group AB (publ).



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Nordax Group AB (publ) (NDX, ISIN-kod SE0006965216, orderboks-ID 110381) ska observationsnoteras.



Today on February 8, 2018, NDX Intressenter AB published a press release with information about a mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders in Nordax Group AB (publ).



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Nordax Group AB (publ) (NDX, ISIN code SE0006965216, order book ID 110381) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Caroline Sjölund på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Caroline Sjölund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.