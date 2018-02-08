On October 20, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") were to receive observation status. The exchange had concluded that the Company did not fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in First North Nordic Rulebook (the "Rulebook"). According to the Rulebook the exchange shall give the issuer's financial instruments observation status before the exchange removes the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North



On November 13, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status with reference to that circumstances existed that resulted in substantial uncertainty regarding the Company or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North. The Company had published a press release with information that the Company provided a compliance plan to satisfy the EU Market Abuse Regulation as well as the Rulebook, and that the exchange had initiated a process for referral of the matter concerning non-compliance to the Disciplinary Committee of the exchange for a decision on appropriate sanction.



Today, on February 8, 2018, the Company published a press release with information that the Disciplinary Committee of the exchange had decided that the shares of the Company are to be delisted no later than on March 29, 2018.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMNP, ISIN code US45254C2008, order book ID 032838) shall be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.