Net Insight AB: NBC OLYMPICS SELECTS NET INSIGHT AS TRANSMISSION SCHEDULING MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2018 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES IN PYEONGCHANG

Net Insight's Solutions to Manage Transmission Feed Scheduling and Resources During its Coverage of 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Stockholm, Sweden - February, 8, 2018 - NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Net Insight to provide their ScheduALL resource and transmission management solutions for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 9 - February 25. The announcement was made today by Dan Robertson, Vice President, Information Technology, NBC Olympics, and Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.

NBC Olympics will use ScheduALL, Net Insight's advanced resource management solutions, to orchestrate the logistics of staff members, equipment, locations and transmission feeds. ScheduALL manages critical information such as video router assignments and satellite uplink scheduling, and automatically passes the information to downstream systems to facilitate on-air coverage for each feed.

"We have once again chosen the ScheduALL software for our mission-critical operations to manage our resources and transmissions during the Games," said Robertson.

"We are very proud to contribute to the success of the NBC Olympics production," said Tumegård. "NBC Olympics will be supported onsite by Net Insight personnel throughout the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, and at NBC Olympics' office in the United States."

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBC Universal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympics' coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/ (http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/)

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

