Percona: Percona Announces Tutorial Schedule for Seventh Annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, today revealed the line-up of in-depth tutorials (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/02/08/tutorial-schedule-percona-live-2018/) for the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 (https://www.percona.com/live/18/), taking place April 23-25, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Sponsorship opportunities for the conference are still available.

Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 is the premier open source database event. The theme for the upcoming conference is "Championing Open Source Databases," with a range of topics on MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases, including time series databases, PostgreSQL and RocksDB. Session tracks include Developers, Operations and Business/Case Studies. A major conference focus will be providing strategies to help attendees meet their business goals by deploying the right mix of database solutions that obtain the performance they need while managing complexity.

Tutorials take place throughout the day on April 23, 2018. Tutorials provide practical, in-depth knowledge of critical open source database issues. Topics include:

Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL Compatibility - Jignesh Shah, Amazon Web Services

The Full MySQL (5.6, 5.7 and 8.0) and MariaDB (10.0 and 10.1) Parallel Replication Tutorial - Jean-Francois Gagne, Booking.com; Eduardo Ortega, Booking.com

Orchestrator High Availability - Shlomi Noach, GitHub

MySQL Migrations - Gillian Gunson, GitHub; Brian Cain, DropBox; Mark Filipi, SurveyMonkey

InnoDB Tutorial for MySQL 8.0 - Peter Zaitsev, Percona

Percona XtraDB Cluster - Matthew Boehm, Percona

PostgreSQL 10 Highlights & Deep Dive - Robert Treat, OmniTI

MySQL InnoDB Cluster in a Nutshell - Frederic Descamps, Oracle; Kenny Gryp, Percona

Monitoring MySQL Performance with Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) - Michael Coburn, Percona

MongoDB Basics Tutorial - Rick Golba and Adamo Tonete, Percona

MongoDB Advanced Tutorial - Barrett Chambers and David Murphy, Percona

MySQL Performance Schema in Action - Sveta Smirnova and Alexander Rubin, Percona

MySQL in a Nutshell - Dimitri Vanoverbeke and Tom De Cooman, Percona

Hands on ProxySQL - Rene Cannao, ProxySQL; Derek Downey, Pythian

MySQL Break/Fix Lab - Pep Pla Sanz and Matthias Crauwels, Pythian

The Accidental DBA - Jenni Snyder, Yelp

Getting Started with Vitess - Sugu Sougoumarane, YouTube; Rafael Chacon, Slack

Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities (https://www.percona.com/live/18/become-a-sponsor)for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with the DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors, and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Contact live@percona.com for sponsorship details.

Diamond Sponsors - Continuent, VividCortex

Gold Sponsors - Facebook, Grafana

Bronze Sponsors - SolarWinds, TwinDB, Yelp

Media Sponsors - Datanami, EnterpriseTech, HPCWire, ODBMS.org

Percona Live Conference Details

What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018

Where: Santa Clara, Calif.

When: April 23-25, 2018

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software (https://www.percona.com/software), Support (https://www.percona.com/services/support), Consulting (https://www.percona.com/services/consulting), and Managed Services (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services) to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog (https://www.percona.com/blog/) and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences (https://www.percona.com/live/) draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com (https://www.percona.com/).

