Percona: Percona Announces Tutorial Schedule for Seventh Annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference

Conference Sponsorship Opportunities Are Available
RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, today revealed the line-up of in-depth tutorials (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/02/08/tutorial-schedule-percona-live-2018/) for the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 (https://www.percona.com/live/18/), taking place April 23-25, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Sponsorship opportunities for the conference are still available.
Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 is the premier open source database event. The theme for the upcoming conference is "Championing Open Source Databases," with a range of topics on MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases, including time series databases, PostgreSQL and RocksDB. Session tracks include Developers, Operations and Business/Case Studies. A major conference focus will be providing strategies to help attendees meet their business goals by deploying the right mix of database solutions that obtain the performance they need while managing complexity.
Tutorials take place throughout the day on April 23, 2018. Tutorials provide practical, in-depth knowledge of critical open source database issues. Topics include:
- Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL Compatibility - Jignesh Shah, Amazon Web Services
- The Full MySQL (5.6, 5.7 and 8.0) and MariaDB (10.0 and 10.1) Parallel Replication Tutorial - Jean-Francois Gagne, Booking.com; Eduardo Ortega, Booking.com
- Orchestrator High Availability - Shlomi Noach, GitHub
- MySQL Migrations - Gillian Gunson, GitHub; Brian Cain, DropBox; Mark Filipi, SurveyMonkey
- InnoDB Tutorial for MySQL 8.0 - Peter Zaitsev, Percona
- Percona XtraDB Cluster - Matthew Boehm, Percona
- PostgreSQL 10 Highlights & Deep Dive - Robert Treat, OmniTI
- MySQL InnoDB Cluster in a Nutshell - Frederic Descamps, Oracle; Kenny Gryp, Percona
- Monitoring MySQL Performance with Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) - Michael Coburn, Percona
- MongoDB Basics Tutorial - Rick Golba and Adamo Tonete, Percona
- MongoDB Advanced Tutorial - Barrett Chambers and David Murphy, Percona
- MySQL Performance Schema in Action - Sveta Smirnova and Alexander Rubin, Percona
- MySQL in a Nutshell - Dimitri Vanoverbeke and Tom De Cooman, Percona
- Hands on ProxySQL - Rene Cannao, ProxySQL; Derek Downey, Pythian
- MySQL Break/Fix Lab - Pep Pla Sanz and Matthias Crauwels, Pythian
- The Accidental DBA - Jenni Snyder, Yelp
- Getting Started with Vitess - Sugu Sougoumarane, YouTube; Rafael Chacon, Slack
Sponsorships
Sponsorship opportunities (https://www.percona.com/live/18/become-a-sponsor)for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with the DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors, and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Contact live@percona.com for sponsorship details.
- Diamond Sponsors - Continuent, VividCortex
- Gold Sponsors - Facebook, Grafana
- Bronze Sponsors - SolarWinds, TwinDB, Yelp
- Media Sponsors - Datanami, EnterpriseTech, HPCWire, ODBMS.org
Percona Live Conference Details
What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018
Where: Santa Clara, Calif.
When: April 23-25, 2018
Company Information
Press Contact
Brigit Valencia
For Percona
(360) 597-4516
bdbvalencia@gmail.com (mailto:bdbvalencia@gmail.com)
About Percona
With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software (https://www.percona.com/software), Support (https://www.percona.com/services/support), Consulting (https://www.percona.com/services/consulting), and Managed Services (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services) to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog (https://www.percona.com/blog/) and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences (https://www.percona.com/live/) draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com (https://www.percona.com/).
Percona, XtraBackup, TokuDB and Fractal Tree are registered trademarks of Percona LLC or its subsidiaries. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Percona via Globenewswire