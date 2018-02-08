APG Cash Drawer Partners with Station Master to Eliminate Cash Losses for Irish Retailers

New partnership resolves the ongoing problem of costly cash handling processes

NEWHAVEN, England, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today its new partnership with Station Master, Ireland's leading independent ePoS specialists for the retail, convenience and forecourt market. With cash handling costs being an ongoing concern for retailers in Europe, this new partnership aims to eliminate expensive processes through increased cash handling efficiency at the Point-of-Sale.

According to a survey conducted by the European Central Bank, 58% of Irish retailers stated that employee cash theft is the second largest cause of loss to their business and with 78% of all POS transactions in the country being made using cash, the demand for a solution to this problem is high.

To address this ongoing issue, APG and Station Master worked together, combining their expertise; with Station Master offering their cutting-edge ePoS software and integrating it with APG's SMARTtillSolutioni>, which enables easy reconciliation and immediately identifies discrepancies, greatly reducing the hours spent on manual handling processes and eliminating cash loss.

When questioned about the new partnership, Director of Station Master, Patrick Keegan said, "the SMARTtillIntelligentCash Drawer offers a complete solution to the customer." And of the new prompt that immediately alerts cashiers to a discrepancy, he commented, "this encourages better cash handling and acts as a potent theft deterrent, with the objective of reducing cash loss at the POS."

Daybreak Delvin Petrol Station and Convenience Store, based in County Westmeath, was the first Station Master customer to buy the newly integrated solution. Company Director, Sarah Orme, found the previous process of checking for discrepancies and reconciliation at the end of each shift both frustrating and time consuming. "It was difficult to pinpoint the exact time that discrepancies were made," said Orme.

Since the installation of the SMARTtill Solutionin Autumn, Orme stated that "discrepancies have been eliminated, Safedrop amounts are automatically counted and correct at all times and till cash up time takes seconds, significantly cutting back on man hours."

With these exceptional results and the current cost of cash handling, APG and Station Master expect a high demand for this new integrated solution.

To read the case study visit http://apg.cashdrawer.com/daybreak-case-study

