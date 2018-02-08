sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

277,30 Euro		-3,64
-1,30 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
277,14
277,90
12:20
277,22
277,99
12:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC3,192-0,72 %
TESLA INC277,30-1,30 %