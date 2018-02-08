

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter seasonal underlying loss from operations was 42 million pounds, an improvement from last year's loss of 52 million pounds, reflecting a good performance by Group Airline, against a weak comparative period for Condor in particular.



Gross profit of 376 million pounds was than 360 million pounds last year, while gross margin of 21.5% dropped 50 basis points from 22 percent a year ago. It was due to higher Spanish hotel bed cost inflation , and a lower mix of long haul sales in the quarter.



Group revenue increased 7% to 1.75 billion pounds in the first quarter from 1.64 billion pounds a year ago, with more customers and higher pricing in both tour operating and airline businesses.



Further, the company said its winter trading is in line with expectations, with 80% of the programme sold, a similar level to last year.



The company has made an encouraging start to trading for Summer 2018, with holiday and flight programme now 34% sold, 3% higher than this time last year.



Looking ahead, Peter Fankhauser, Chief Executive, said, 'While it remains early in our sales cycle, we've got the year off to a good start.... based on current trading and the continued progress we are making on implementing our customer-focused strategy for profitable growth, we expect to deliver a performance in line with current expectations for the full year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX