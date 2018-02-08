sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,358 Euro		-0,062
-4,37 %
WKN: A0MR3W ISIN: GB00B1VYCH82 Ticker-Symbol: TCG 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,338
1,348
12:20
1,338
1,347
12:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC1,358-4,37 %