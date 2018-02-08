

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the full year slid to $168.0 million from last year's $293.2 million.



Profit after tax for the year totaled $130 million, down from $251 million a year ago.



Annual revenue rose 8 percent to $2.043 billion. Gross premiums written grew 7 percent to $2.344 billion.



The group's combined ratio, which includes claims ration and expense ratio, increased to 99 percent from 89 percent last year, off the back of an active catastrophe environment.



In addition, the board announced a second interim dividend of 7.4p per ordinary share, taking the total dividends declared for 2017 to 11.1p per ordinary share.



