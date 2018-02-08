Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-08 09:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the twelve months of 2017, the Group consisting of AB "Grigeo", UAB "Grigeo Baltwood", AB "Grigeo Klaipeda", PAT "Mena Pak" and UAB "Grigeo Recycling" achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 129.9 million. It is by 26,7% more than during the same period of 2016, when consolidated Group's turnover was EUR 102.5 million.



During the same period in question, the AB "Grigeo" sales amounted to EUR 71 million, which is by EUR 14 million or 24.6% more than in the same period last year.



During the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 8.4 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 3.9 million or 86.7% more than in the same period last year.



During the twelve months of 2017, the Company earned EUR 2.9 million profit before taxes.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the Group and Company, if compared with the twelve months of 2016, increased by 42.2% and 9.7%, respectively: during the twelve months of 2017, EBITDA of the Group was EUR 22.9 million, of the Company EUR 10.2 million.



More information is provided in the interim consolidated report of AB "Grigeo" covering the twelve months of 2017 with endorsement of the responsible persons (see attachments).





Gintautas Pangonis



President of AB Grigeo



(+370-5) 243 58 01



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662721