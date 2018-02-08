Amsterdam, 2018-02-08 09:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ProntoTV, part of the ZetaDisplay group, has received first prize in the "Education, Healtcare, Professional" category at the Digital Signage Award at Amsterdam Digital Signage Summit ISE (Integrated Systems Europe).



The statement reads: "Comprehensive and comprehending use of digital signage surrounding the point of sale. Great work! ", and it concerns ProntoTV's delivery of digital communication, hardware, software, content and design of the Norwegian Apotek 1's new flagship store. The jury decision was unanimous.



Digital Signage Summit ISE in Amsterdam is the world's largest trade fair for manufacturers and suppliers of Digital Signage.



ZetaDisplay is a leading provider of Digital Signage to major retail and service chains. The company has approximately 130 employees and sales offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



For more information please contact:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ)



CEO Leif Liljebrunn



Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52



E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. The company's shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 4 2017, using the ZETA abbreviation. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662726