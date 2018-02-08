Westchester Publishing Services: Tim Davies Joins Westchester Publishing Services

Appointed Interim Director, UK

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westchester Publishing Services, an employee-owned US-based pre-press services provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tim Davies in the role of Interim Director, UK. Davies possesses extensive senior management experience across academic, specialist, and trade publishing, publishing services, distribution and PR within the UK; latterly as Interim Director at Compass IPS, and an independent consultant, previously as Managing Director of The History Press.

Davies will assume this newly created role in March, with the primary aim to assist in the furthering of business development, whilst also identifying additional strategic partnership opportunities and resources within the UK. He will be reporting to Chief Revenue Officer, Tyler M. Carey, at Westchester's Headquarters Office in Danbury, Connecticut, USA.

Davies commented, "These are exciting times at Westchester as it looks to further expand its international proposition. I'm excited and honoured to have been given the opportunity to play a part in that process."

Carey noted, "During the past few years, Westchester Publishing Services has made a significant commitment to working with publishers internationally, with particular emphasis on the UK. The appointment of Tim in this key role further demonstrates our recognition of this market's importance to Westchester's continued long-term growth prospects. Tim's knowledge will be a beneficial asset in driving our initiatives, and having additional support located in the UK will allow for further growth of the client base and service offerings we are able to provide."

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only US employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the US publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, and Bloomsbury. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched a new division, Westchester K-12 Publishing Services to serve the needs of educational publishers.

