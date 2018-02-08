

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) said that Underlying trading for the Group was as expected during the third quarter and the Group maintains its expectations for overall performance for fiscal year 2018.



In EMEA Services trading for the period was in line with expectations.



The Company said it is bidding for a number of new opportunities with UK Government that will enable enhanced capability while also driving cost efficiencies. Although the UK environment continues to be challenging as previously announced at our 1H results, this environment creates opportunities for QinetiQ and we remain well placed to support our customers to achieve their objectives.



Trading in Global Products for the period was in line with expectations with good order performance in North America.



The company noted that it has a confirmed actuarial pension surplus of 140.5 million pounds as at 30 June 2017. Consequently, the Company will cease making cash deficit recovery payments of approximately 10.5 million pounds per annum March 2018.



