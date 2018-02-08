

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L) said that its U.S. subsidiary, Indivior Inc., has filed patent lawsuits against Dr. Reddy's, Actavis, Par, Alvogen and Teva for infringement of United States Patent No. 9,855,221 relating to their respective proposed generic versions of the Company's SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film product.



The lawsuits alleged that the companies infringe the '221 patent, which was issued on January 2, 2018, and is listed in the FDA's Orange Book.



The '221 patent relates to certain polymer film compositions having a substantially uniform distribution of active drug. Indivior has been involved in patent infringement litigation involving other, earlier issued patents covering SUBOXONE Film with these same companies relating to their proposed generic products.



