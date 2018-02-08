

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported 2017 net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company of 862 million euros compared to a loss of 527 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 3.74 euros compared to a loss of 2.36 euros. In the prior year period, the company recorded impairment charges of 1.44 billion euros. Headline Group net income stood at 1.04 billion euros, a 2.2% increase. Headline earnings per share was 4.50 euros compared to 4.46 euros.



Publicis Groupe's consolidated revenue in 2017 was 9.69 billion euros, down 0.4% compared with 9.73 billion euros at year-end 2016. Growth at constant exchange rates was 1.3%. Organic growth was 0.8% for the full year of 2017.



Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue was 2.58 billion euros, down 3.1% from 2.66 billion euros, prior year. Growth at constant exchange rates was 2.7%. Organic growth was 2.2%.



