Correction refers to reason for suspension



2018-02-08 T08:01:12ZSuspensionAt Trading Venue XSTOStarted on: 2018-02-08 T08:00:36ZOngoing: TrueComment: The reason for suspension is due to non disclosure of inside information about the issuer or financial instrument. Trading in all other instruments related to the issuer will also be suspended from trading. Order books will be flushed. For information concerning this Market Notices please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel 08 405 60 00Issuer: Anoto Group AB, LEI: 54930036ZLGZG0G19M24Instrument: ANOT SE0010415281The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified