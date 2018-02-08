Regulatory News:

Eurovision Media Services the business arm of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Eutelsat (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) announced today the renewal and expansion of their partnership for capacity in Ku-band via a number of contracts on the EUTELSAT 10A satellite.

These multi-year, multi transponder contracts will further expand the infrastructure used by Eurovision Media Services across the Eutelsat fleet to support the live transmission of major news and sporting events, including major football leagues and tournaments, to audiences in Europe and beyond.

Graham Warren, Chief Operating Officer of Eurovision Media Services, commented: "This strengthened partnership with Eutelsat supports our mission to provide the highest standard of production and contribution services to our Members and clients established at Eutelsat's 10° East orbital position."

Michel Azibert, Chief commercial and Development officer at Eutelsat, stated: "We are delighted to remain one of EMS' preferred and long-standing partners, and to support them in expanding the broadcaster ecosystem in Europe. These contracts highlight the continued importance of satellite in the media supply chain for professional videos."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,700 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 44 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). www.eutelsat.com

ABOUT EUROVISION MEDIA SERVICES

Eurovision Media Services the business arm of the European Broadcasting Union has a global reputation and is the first choice media services provider for many media organizations and sports federations around the world. Eurovision Media Services provides innovative services across the value chain from content production and broadcast services to content distribution and permanent circuits. Eurovision Media Services produces and delivers premium live sports, news and entertainment events around the world on all platforms (TV, radio and online).

Discover more about Eurovision Media Services on www.eurovision.net.

