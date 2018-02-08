

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit was 801 million euros. Adjusted net profit was 708 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 352 million euros.



Gross operating profit climbed 29.7 percent from last year to 2.0 billion euros.



Revenues were 4.84 billion euros, up 7.4 percent from 4.51 billion euros last year. Strong commercial dynamics were registered across all divisions.



Net interest income totaled 2.6 billion euros, 7 percent higher than last year.



Further, the company proposed cash dividend of 0.32 euro per share.



Looking ahead, the company said its Transform 2019 is ahead of schedule and delivering tangible results.



UniCredit shares were gaining 3.3 percent and trading at 18.05 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX