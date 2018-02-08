

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is set to grow at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter of 2018, a survey from Bank of France showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product is expected to climb 0.4 percent in the first quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter of 2017.



The manufacturing confidence index fell to 105 in January from 107 in December.



Industrial production continued to expand in January, but at a slightly slower pace. According to business managers, production is expected to expand further in February.



The sentiment indicator in services held steady at 103 in January, the highest since May 2011. Services activity was dynamic in January. Business leaders expect the same pace of growth in February.



In construction, the confidence index remained unchanged at 104 in January. Business leaders expect growth in activity to pick up in February.



