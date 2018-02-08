Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (ACWL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Cancellation Merger 08-Feb-2018 / 08:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, Related to the previous announcement regarding the merger of Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - C-EUR and the C-USD share class, we have to cancel the merger of the ISIN FR0011093418 with the ISIN FR0011079466 due to commercial reasons. Therefore: ? ISIN FR0011079466 with TIDM's ACWU and ACWL will not be admitted to trading on 19/02/2018. ? ISIN FR0011093418 with TIDM's ACWU AND ACWL will not be removed from trading on 09/02/2018 and will continue trading with all the same characteristics. If you have any question, please contact capital.markets@lyxor.com ISIN: FR0011093418 Category Code: MER TIDM: ACWL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5191 End of Announcement EQS News Service 652573 08-Feb-2018

