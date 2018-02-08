CRU: FTTH APAC Conference 2018: Deploying Deep Fiber to the Network Edge, Will Bring Over 600 Global Telecom Leaders to Manila in May

LONDON, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The FTTH Council Asia-Pacific have announced details of the FTTH APAC Conference 2018: Deploying deep fiber to the network edge, taking place 8-10 May 2018 at the Shangri La at the Fort in Manila. Now in its 13th year, the conference is well established as the most important meeting for all companies active in the Asia-Pacific telecoms market.

With more than 600 visitors, including the region's telecom operators, solutions providers and vendors, FTTH APAC Conference 2018 provides an unrivalled opportunity to network, and secure new business with industry leaders. The conference is being hosted by the Republic of the Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology, PLDT Inc., Globe Telecom, Converge ICT and the Philippine Cable Television Association. The event will include a spectacular gala dinner, sponsored by YOFC.

"We are very excited to bring this year's conference to the Philippines," said Wataru Katsurashima, President, FTTH Council Asia-Pacific. "Recent announcements have made the Philippines one of Asia-Pacific's most exciting telecom markets. The government and incumbent network operators have shown great enthusiasm for improvement of its telecom infrastructure and third telecom operator has been invited to join the market. This is the perfect time to visit the country and gain a first-hand understanding of the partnership, investment and innovation opportunities," continued Mr. Katsurashima.

With the theme, "Connecting the business, policy and technology of fiber to everywhere," the conference will cover the challenges and opportunities being faced by telecom regulators and network operators across the APAC region. Sessions will discuss the socioeconomic benefits of deep fiber and share technologies and strategies that have produced real success. Streamed programmes allow for in-depth sessions focused on business strategies and technical analysis of effective deployment and operation of profitable full fiber networks.

The 2018 conference will mark the first collaboration between the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific and CRU Events. "We are delighted to be working on such an important and well-established event," said Nicola Coslett, CEO of CRU Events. CRU is the global authority on optical fiber and the communication cable supply chain and we already produce the World Optical Fiber and Cable conference. "Our research shows that 73% of the world's FTTx subscribers and 48% of the world's fixed broadband in 2017 was in the Asia-Pacific region. Developments in the Asia-Pacific region are driving world demand, which makes this event crucial for understanding the global market," said Ms. Coslett.

Please visit www.ftthconferenceapac.com to find more details and book your place.

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events. Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events

